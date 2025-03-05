SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 10 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
Sri Lanka Masters defeated Australia Masters by three wickets in their last match. They have played three matches so far, winning two and losing one.
West Indies Masters won their last match against England Masters by eight runs. They have played two matches so far and won both.
Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (wk/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad.
West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Fidel Edwards.
The BCA Stadium pitch is likely to be good for batting with good bounce and little movement. As the game is likely to be a high-scoring one, teams may like to bowl first and chase the target.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
ALSO READ:
Looking at the squads and past results, both teams appear evenly matched, promising an exciting contest. However, West Indies Masters seem to have a slight edge over Sri Lanka Masters.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.