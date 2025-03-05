News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 5, 2025

SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 10 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Sri Lanka Masters defeated Australia Masters by three wickets in their last match. They have played three matches so far, winning two and losing one.

West Indies Masters won their last match against England Masters by eight runs. They have played two matches so far and won both.

SLM vs WIM: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (wk/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad.

West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Fidel Edwards.

SLM vs WIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The BCA Stadium pitch is likely to be good for batting with good bounce and little movement. As the game is likely to be a high-scoring one, teams may like to bowl first and chase the target.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Ravi Rampaul (WIM)

  • Ravi Rampaul has taken four wickets in two matches.
  • He picked up two wickets in each game.

Lahiru Thirimanne (SLM)

  • Lahiru Thirimanne has scored a total of 90 runs in three matches.
  • He made a significant contribution of 53 runs in the last match.

Asela Gunaratne (SLM)

  • Asela Gunaratne has scored 100 runs in three matches.
  • He also took one wicket in the last match, making him a useful all-rounder.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Dwayne Smith (WIM)

  • Dwayne Smith has scored 86 runs in two matches.
  • He hit a fifty in the first match.

Upul Tharanga (SLM)

  • Upul Tharanga scored 102 runs in his last match.
  • He has a total of 141 runs in three matches.

Ashley Nurse (WIM)

  • Ashley Nurse has taken four wickets in two matches.
  • He also scored 29 runs in the last match, making him a valuable all-rounder.

SLM vs WIM Player to Avoid

Dinesh Ramdin (WIM)

  • Dinesh Ramdin can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the squads and past results, both teams appear evenly matched, promising an exciting contest. However, West Indies Masters seem to have a slight edge over Sri Lanka Masters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IMLT20 2025
Sri Lanka Masters
West Indies Masters

Related posts

UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 16 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women.
4:07 pm
Sandip Pawar
Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

7:46 pm
Sagar Paul
INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction

INM vs AUM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:20 pm
Sagar Paul
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa have a well-rounded batting unit, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore, so they should win.

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

6:19 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: India might be more suited to the conditions in Dubai and have a better spin attack, so they should win.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 1 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

March 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy