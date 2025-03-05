SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 10 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Sri Lanka Masters defeated Australia Masters by three wickets in their last match. They have played three matches so far, winning two and losing one.

West Indies Masters won their last match against England Masters by eight runs. They have played two matches so far and won both.

SLM vs WIM: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (wk/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad.

West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Fidel Edwards.

SLM vs WIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The BCA Stadium pitch is likely to be good for batting with good bounce and little movement. As the game is likely to be a high-scoring one, teams may like to bowl first and chase the target.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Ravi Rampaul (WIM)

Ravi Rampaul has taken four wickets in two matches.

He picked up two wickets in each game.

Lahiru Thirimanne (SLM)

Lahiru Thirimanne has scored a total of 90 runs in three matches.

He made a significant contribution of 53 runs in the last match.

Asela Gunaratne (SLM)

Asela Gunaratne has scored 100 runs in three matches.

He also took one wicket in the last match, making him a useful all-rounder.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Dwayne Smith (WIM)

Dwayne Smith has scored 86 runs in two matches.

He hit a fifty in the first match.

Upul Tharanga (SLM)

Upul Tharanga scored 102 runs in his last match.

He has a total of 141 runs in three matches.

Ashley Nurse (WIM)

Ashley Nurse has taken four wickets in two matches.

He also scored 29 runs in the last match, making him a valuable all-rounder.

SLM vs WIM Player to Avoid

Dinesh Ramdin (WIM)

Dinesh Ramdin can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the squads and past results, both teams appear evenly matched, promising an exciting contest. However, West Indies Masters seem to have a slight edge over Sri Lanka Masters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.