Last updated: February 14, 2025

Top Captaincy Options for GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today: Differential Picks & Players to Avoid for Match 1, WPL 2025

Sandip Pawar

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will kick off the WPL 2025 opener in Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are set to kick off the WPL 2025 – the third season of the Women’s Premier League. The match will be hosted at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women will be desperate for a better campaign, having finished at the bottom in the first two seasons. Gujarat have brought in some reinforcements, signing Deandra Dottin and Simran Shaikh. Ashleigh Gardner has taken over the captaincy reins from her fellow Australian Beth Mooney. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women made history last year, winning the tournament before their men’s team could. Following a third-place finish in the group stage, they defeated Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the knockouts to clinch the title. Bengaluru were forced to make a few changes, with Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux and Kate Cross unavailable for the season. 

GJ-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options 

Ashleigh Gardner 

Ashleigh Gardner is one of the best all-rounders in the world, with an ability to change the game with both bat and ball. Gardner had a very good Ashes campaign. In the WPL, she has 17 wickets and 324 runs to her credit. 

Ellyse Perry 

Ellyse Perry didn’t have a great Ashes, where she managed only one fifty-plus score in seven outings. However, she will be a top captaincy choice here, given her record in the league. Perry has amassed 600 runs in the WPL at an average of 54. 

Beth Mooney 

Another Aussie star who could be a brilliant captaincy option in this game is Beth Mooney. The left-hand opening batter is in terrific touch, having scored 75, 44 and 94 not out in the last three T20s against England. She followed that up with a century in the Test. 

GJ-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Kim Garth 

Kim Garth is an experienced international player and is picked by only around 19% of fantasy players. 

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is selected by 47% of the Dream11 fantasy teams. She is a destructive opening batter who can change the game in a few overs. 

Harleen Deol  

Harleen Deol has been in good form, recently hitting a century and 89 in the fifty-over format. Picked by only around 26% of fantasy players, she could be a good differential pick. 

GJ-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Meghna Singh 

Meghna Singh has five wickets in eight games in the WPL at an expensive economy.

Dayalan Hemalatha 

Dayalan Hemalatha is likely to bat down the order and can be avoided. 

GJ-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction.

GJ-W vs BLR-W Prediction
Gujarat Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2025
WPL Predictions

