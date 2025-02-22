Top Captaincy Picks For AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 4 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The fourth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between Australia and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia will miss most of their main players, particularly in the bowling department, so their batters will need to rise to the occasion to keep them competitive.

England, however, has not been doing well in ODIs lately even though they possess good players. Their powerful batting order can perform well on flat tracks, but they need to concentrate on forming partnerships rather than playing aggressively.

AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell is a key player who can make an impact with both bat and ball in this match.

Against England in ODIs, he has scored 899 runs in 25 innings at an average of 37.45 and a strike rate of 108.70, while also taking 20 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 36.05.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett will open the innings and can take advantage of the pitch conditions to play a big knock.

He has a strong ODI record against Australia, scoring 305 runs in five innings at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 109.71, including two half-centuries and a century.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head is a top captaincy choice for this match as he will open the innings and take advantage of the favorable batting conditions in Lahore.

Head has an impressive record against England in ODIs, scoring 894 runs in 18 innings at an average of 55.87 and a strike rate of 108.89, including six half-centuries and two centuries.

ALSO READ:

AUS vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Liam Livingstone can be a smart differential pick, with only 42.66% of players selecting him.

He can contribute with his all round abilities, and can be valuable in both departments.

Jofra Archer (ENG)

Jofra Archer is a lesser-picked player, selected by just 36.48% of teams.

He has a solid record against Australia, claiming 14 wickets in eight matches.

AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Ben Dwarshuis (AUS):

Ben Dwarshuis can be avoided for this game.

AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.