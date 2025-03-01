Top Captaincy Picks For BLR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 14 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women taking on each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were defeated by Gujarat Giants Women by six wickets in their last match. They have won two matches and lost three, currently sitting in third place on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women defeated Mumbai Indians Women by nine wickets in their last match. They have won four matches and lost two, placing them at the top of the table.

BLR-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

Annabel Sutherland has taken eight wickets in six matches.

She has also scored 79 runs.

Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)

Jess Jonassen has taken nine wickets in five matches.

She took three wickets in the last match.

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry has scored 235 runs in five matches.

Although she was dismissed for a duck in the last match, she had impressive performances in the previous two games, scoring 90* and 81.

BLR-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Jemimah Rodrigues (DEL-W)

Jemimah Rodrigues can be a good differential pick as only 25.33% of users have selected her.

She bats at No.3 and has scored 112 runs in six matches.

Kim Garth (BLR-W)

Kim Garth has been selected by 42.41% of users.

She has taken six wickets in five matches.

BLR-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Raghvi Bist (BLR-W)

Raghvi Bist can be avoided for this match.

BLR-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

