Top Captaincy Picks For BLR-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 7 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The seventh match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Mumbai Indians Women taking on each other at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won their last match against Delhi Capitals Women by eight wickets and have won both of their matches so far.

Mumbai Indians Women won their last match against Gujarat Giants Women by five wickets. They have won one match and lost one in their two games so far.

BLR-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews can be a good captaincy option as she has already taken five wickets in two matches.

She opens the batting, so she can also contribute with the bat.

Smriti Mandhana (BLR-W)

Smriti Mandhana opens the batting for RCB Women and can be aggressive in the powerplay.

She has scored 81 runs in two matches so far, with her highest being 81.

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

Amelia Kerr has taken four wickets in two matches.

She can be an excellent pick as she also contributes with the bat.

Nat Sciver Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver has been in great form, scoring 137 runs in two matches.

She has also made an impact with the ball, taking three wickets.

BLR-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Ekta Bisht (BLR-W)

Ekta Bisht has been selected by only 17.32% of fantasy players.

She took two wickets in her first match of the season.

Kim Garth (BLR-W)

Kim Garth has been selected by 31% of fantasy players.

She took two wickets in the last match.

BLR-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

G Kamalini can be avoided in this match as she bats lower down the order.

BLR-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

