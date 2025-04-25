News
Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 43 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match against Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. They have played eight matches so far, winning two and losing six.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last match by seven wickets. They have also played eight matches so far, winning two and losing six.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Noor Ahmad (CSK)

Noor Ahmad has gone wicketless in his last two matches, but he has already picked up 12 wickets in eight games this season. The next match will be played at Chepauk, where he has done well earlier this season, including taking a wicket there. Considering his record, he could be a good captaincy pick for this match.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has scored 281 runs in eight matches so far this season. He made 71 runs in the last match and, although he hasn’t been at his best in every game, he is still the highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He could be a good captaincy pick from the SRH side.

Shivam Dube (CSK)

Shivam Dube has scored 230 runs in eight matches so far this season. He hit a half-century in the last game and is currently the highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings. In his last four matches, he has been in good touch, scoring one fifty, one 30-plus, and two 40-plus scores.

ALSO READ:

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Shaik Rasheed (CSK)

Shaik Rasheed can be a good differential pick for this match. He has played only two games so far, scoring 27 and 19 runs, making a total of 46. If he manages to score 30 or more in this match, he could prove to be a smart pick, especially since he has been selected by only around 25% of users.

Eshan Malinga (SRH)

Ehsan Malinga has been picked by only 22.72 percent of users, making him a good differential option. He has taken five wickets in three matches so far, with two wickets each in his first two games and one in the last match. He has been consistent and could be a valuable pick again.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Vijay Shankar (CSK)

Vijay Shankar can be avoided for this match.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

