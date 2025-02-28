Top Captaincy Picks For DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 13 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women taking on each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals Women won their last match against Gujarat Giants Women by six wickets. They have played five matches so far, winning three and losing two.

Mumbai Indians Women won their last match against UP Warriorz Women by eight wickets. They have played four matches, winning three and losing one.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 254 runs in four matches.

She has also taken seven wickets.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has taken seven wickets in four matches.

She has also scored 91 runs.

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

Annabel Sutherland has taken seven wickets in five matches.

She has also scored 79 runs.

Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)

Jess Jonassen has taken six wickets in four matches.

She scored an unbeaten 61 in the last match.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Titas Sadhu (DEL-W)

Titas Sadhu can be a differential pick, selected by only 3.61% of fantasy teams.

She played her first season match in the last game and took one wicket.

Sanskriti Gupta (MUM-W)

Sanskriti Gupta has been picked by 16.2% of fantasy teams.

She has taken three wickets in two innings.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

G Kamalini can be avoided for this match.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

