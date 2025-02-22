News
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 22, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 8 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The eighth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women taking on each other.

The last match for both teams was against each other, where Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by seven wickets.

Delhi Capitals Women have won two and lost one in their three matches so far, while UP Warriorz have lost their first two matches of the season.

DEL-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

  • Annabel Sutherland is a valuable all-rounder who can make an impact with both bat and ball.
  • She has scored 73 runs in three matches and picked up five wickets.

Deepti Sharma (UP-W)

  • Deepti Sharma is a reliable all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.
  • She scored 295 runs and took 10 wickets in the last season.

Meg Lanning (DEL-W)

  • Meg Lanning is a strong choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy as she opens the batting for Delhi Capitals.
  • She scored 69 runs in the last match, showcasing her ability to lead from the front.

ALSO READ:

DEL-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Shikha Pandey (DEL-W)

  • Shikha Pandey can be a smart differential pick for this match.
  • She has taken three wickets in three matches so far.

Shweta Sherawat (UP-W)

  • Shweta Sehrawat batted in the middle order in the last match.
  • She scored 37 runs against Delhi Capitals in that game.

DEL-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Uma Chetry

  • Uma Chetry can be avoided for this match.

DEL-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction
Delhi Capitals Women
Top Captaincy Picks For DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction
UP Warriorz Women
Women's Premier League
WPL 2025

