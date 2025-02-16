Top Captaincy Picks For GJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 3 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Dream11 Top captaincy picks for Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women.

The third match of the WPL 2025 will have Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women taking on each other. The match will be hosted at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women were in a great position while defending 201 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but were extremely poor in the second half. Ash Gardner’s 79* off 37 and 2 wickets went in vain.

UP Warriorz Women had a poor season last year, finishing fourth on the table with three wins and five losses. They have a new captain this year, with Deepti Sharma stepping up after Alyssa Healy was ruled out with an injury.

GJ-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ashleigh Gardner

The new Gujarat Giants captain had a great outing in the season opener. Ashleigh Gardner blasted 79 not-out in 37 deliveries while bagging two wickets with the ball. Gardner has a good record in the WPL, with over 400 runs and 19 wickets to her name.

Chamari Athapaththu

The Sri Lankan all-rounder didn’t get many chances last year but should be regular at the top in the absence of Healy. Chamari Athapaththu had a brilliant season in the Women’s Super Smash recently. She struck 219 runs in the tournament and snared 15 wickets with her off-spin bowling.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is amongst the most consistent batters in the world and is in incredible form. The left-hander has 567 runs in the last 10 T20 innings at an average of 63 and strike rate of 140. Mooney started this season with 56 off 42 balls.

GJ-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Kiran Navgire

Kiran Navgire is an explosive batter and is likely to bat at number three for UP Warriorz. Only around 16% fantasy players have picked her for this game.

Dayalan Hemalatha

Dayalan Hemalatha batted at number three in the last game, which improves her fantasy value. About 12% of the Dream11 fantasy teams have her.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is an experienced left-arm spinner. Picked by only around 17% fantasy players, she could be a good differential pick.

GJ-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol had to bat down the order in the previous game. That reduces her fantasy potential substantially.

Anjali Sarvani

Left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani could go for runs on a flat pitch and can be avoided.

GJ-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

