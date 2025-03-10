News
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 9, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 19 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Match 19 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Mumbai Indians Women taking on Gujarat Giants Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Women won their last match against UP Warriorz Women by six wickets. They have already qualified for the playoffs, with four wins and two losses in six matches. They are placed third in the points table.

Gujarat Giants Women won their last match against Delhi Capitals Women by five wickets. They have also qualified for the playoffs, with four wins and three losses in seven matches. They are placed second in the points table.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 309 runs in six matches so far.
  • She has also taken eight wickets in the tournament.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

  • Hayley Matthews has scored 181 runs in six matches, including 68-run knock in the last match.
  • She has also taken nine wickets so far, with two coming in the previous game.

Ashleigh Gardner (GJ-W)

  • Ashleigh Gardner has scored a total of 235 runs and taken seven wickets in seven matches.
  • She has contributed with both bat and ball throughout the tournament.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

  • Beth Mooney has scored 224 runs in seven matches.
  • She scored 44 runs in the last match and an unbeaten 96 in the match before that.

ALSO READ:

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)

  • Amanjot Kaur has taken five wickets in five innings.
  • She can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Meghna Singh (GJ-W)

  • Meghna Singh can be a differential pick for this match.
  • She took three wickets in the last match.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

  • G Kamalini can be avoided for this match.

MUM-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction.

