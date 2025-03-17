News
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 17, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 2nd T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the second T20I of the five-match series at University Oval in Dunedin. Pakistan were hammered by nine wickets in the opener and will be hoping to level the scoreline. 

The hosts, playing under Michael Bracewell’s captaincy, dominated the game from the get-go. Kyle Jamieson claimed 3/8 in his four overs while Jacob Duffy picked 4/14 as they bowled out the visitors for just 91 runs. For Pakistan, Khushdil Shah (32 off 30) was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark. 

NZ made light work of the run-chase, with Tim Seifert hitting 44 off 29 and Finn Allen scoring an unbeaten 29 off 17. 

NZ vs PAK WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Michael Bracewell 

Michael Bracewell seems to be a popular choice for captaincy in this game for his all-round skill set. He is an excellent white-ball bowler and can make an impact with the bat. Bracewell averages 28 with the bat in T20 cricket and has taken 73 wickets at 7.70 economy. 

Finn Allen 

Finn Allen is one of the most destructive batters in the world. Consistency is not his strong suit but when he gets going, there is not much a bowler can do. He had blasted 137 off 62 in the previous T20I played at this venue. 

Tim Seifert 

Tim Seifert has good experience playing in the leagues around the world. He has amassed over 5,000 runs in the shorter format, with three hundreds and 27 fifties. Seifert looked good in the last game, scoring a 29-ball 44. 

NZ vs PAK WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Mark Chapman 

Mark Chapman has over 1,600 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 27. He has one century and eight half-centuries at this level. Chapman is in only 20% of fantasy teams and can be a good differential.

Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris is a promising young Pakistan batter, who has a career T20 strike rate of 145. On a good batting pitch, he can be devastating for the opponents. Haris is in 30% of the fantasy teams for this game.  

ALSO READ: 

NZ vs PAK WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shadab Khan 

Shadab Khan has not been in good form with both bat and ball. With better options in play, he can be avoided. 

Irfan Khan 

Irfan Khan has only two fifty-plus scores in his last 10 matches across formats.  

NZ vs PAK WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

New Zealand
NZ vs PAK Predictions
Pakistan

