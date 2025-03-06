News
UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 5, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 16 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Match 16 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature UP Warriorz Women taking on Mumbai Indians Women at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz Women lost their last match to Gujarat Giants Women by 81 runs. They have won two and lost four out of six matches, placing them at the bottom of the table.

Mumbai Indians Women lost their last match to Delhi Capitals Women by nine wickets. With three wins and two losses in five matches, they are currently placed third on the points table.

UP-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

  • Hayley Matthews has scored one fifty but hasn’t been at her best with the bat.
  • With the ball, she has picked up seven wickets in five matches.

Grace Harris (UP-W)

  • She scored 45 runs when these two teams met earlier this season.
  • She also has six wickets in six matches this season.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 272 runs in five matches.
  • She has also taken seven wickets.

ALSO READ:

UP-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)

  • Amanjot Kaur can be a differential pick, as only 38.87% have selected her so far.
  • She has taken five wickets in four innings and scored 17* in the last match.

Kranti Goud (UP-W)

  • Kranti Goud has taken five wickets in six matches.
  • She also picked up a wicket in the last match.

UP-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

  • G Kamalini can be avoided for this match.

UP-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Gujarat Giants Women
Mumbai Indians Women
Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction
UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction
WPL
WPL 2025

