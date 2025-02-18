Top Captaincy Picks For GJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 5 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy picks for the Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women match.

The match no. 5 of the WPL 2025 will feature Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women taking on each other at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Gujarat Giants Women opened their account with a six-wicket win over UP Warriorz on Sunday. Ashleigh Gardner was the player of the match for her two scalps and 52 off 32 with the bat, while Priya Mishra bagged 3 for 25.

Mumbai Indians Women didn’t get off to a desired start, suffering a last-ball defeat against Delhi Capitals. Their bowlers did a great job to pull things back while defending 164 but couldn’t control the final phase.

GJ-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has kicked off this season in great style. Gujarat Giants captain smashed 79 not-out in 37 in the season opener and followed it up with another fifty. The off-spin all-rounder has also picked two wickets in each of the games.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt was superb against Delhi Capitals, scoring an unbeaten 80 off 59 deliveries. She also bagged a wicket with her medium pace bowling. Sciver-Brunt averages 42 with the bat in the WPL and has picked 21 wickets from 20 games.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews failed with the bat in the opening game but bagged two scalps with the ball. Her all-round skill set makes her a great captaincy option. Matthews has scored four fifties in the last 10 T20 matches while claiming 12 wickets.

GJ-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Saika Ishaque

Saika Ishaque has 24 wickets in the WPL at an economy of 7.59. She is picked by only around 10% fantasy players and can be a great differential option for this game.

Dayalan Hemalatha

Dayalan Hemalatha has failed in both games but batting at number three, her fantasy value remains decent. She is part of only 8% of the Dream11 fantasy teams.

Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol batted at number five in the previous game and made an unbeaten 34. She could get enough game-time against a quality bowling unit. Around 30% fantasy teams have picked her for this match.

GJ-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia opens the innings for Mumbai but doesn’t inspire much confidence. With Gardner in the opposite camp, you can avoid the left-hand batter.

Sayali Satghare

Sayali Satghare has conceded 64 runs in six overs in the tournament and has picked only one wicket.

GJ-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

