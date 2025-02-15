News
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 15, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Delhi Capitals Women will take on Mumbai Indians in the second match of the WPL 2024.

The 2nd match of the WPL 2025 features Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women going head to head. The two teams will meet at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Mumbai Indians Women, who won the inaugural edition, crashed out of the tournament last year in the Eliminator. After coming second in the group stage, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.  

Delhi Capitals Women have faltered at the last hurdle in both WPL seasons. They lost in the final to Mumbai Indians in 2023 and against Bengaluru in the previous year. 

MUM-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options 

Hayley Matthews 

Hayley Matthews has been in superb form, hitting two centuries and two half centuries in the last 10 white-ball innings. The all-rounder has a great record in the WPL, with 451 runs at 25 average along with 23 scalps at 6.66 economy.

Marizanne Kapp 

Marizanne Kapp is one of the very best players in the game. She has an excellent record in the WPL, picking up 20 wickets at an economy of 5.96 while scoring 256 runs at an average of 32. Her ability with the new ball is second to none. 

Nat Sciver-Brunt 

The England all-rounder had an ordinary Ashes tour but is a very good captaincy choice. Nat Sciver-Brunt has 504 runs in the WPL at an average of 36 and strike rate of 132. She also has 20 scalps at 7.50 economy. 

MUM-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Shikha Pandey 

Shikha Pandey played in the Women’s Super Smash recently, where she picked nine wickets and scored 207 runs. She is picked by only around 27% fantasy players. 

Jess Jonassen 

Jess Jonassen had a magnificent BBL campaign in December, collecting 17 wickets and 218 runs. She then snared 15 scalps from six fifty-over games. Jonassen is selected by around 45% fantasy teams.  

Saika Ishaque  

The left-arm orthodox spinner has 24 wickets in the WPL at 7.23 economy. Saika Ishaque is picked by less than 10% fantasy players. 

ALSO READ: 

MUM-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Alice Capsey 

Alice Capsey has been in terrible form, managing 44 runs and eight wickets in the last 10 games.

Nandini Kashyap 

Nandini Kashyap is likely to bat below number six and should be avoided. 

MUM-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction.

Delhi Capitals Women
Fantasy Cricket
MUM-W vs DEL-W Predictions
Mumbai Indians Women
WPL 2025

MUM-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Women will face off in the second match of the WPL 2025 in Vadodara.
11:12 am
Sandip Pawar

Top Captaincy Options for GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today: Differential Picks & Players to Avoid for Match 1, WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will kick off the WPL 2025 opener in Vadodara.
4:14 pm
Sandip Pawar

GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 01 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The defending champions will face the home team in Vadodara for the tournament opener.
4:01 pm
Sandip Pawar

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today: 3rd ODI Fantasy Top Captaincy Options, Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

February 12, 2025
Sandip Pawar
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

February 11, 2025
Sagar Paul

Top Players, Captaincy Options for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

February 9, 2025
Sandip Pawar
