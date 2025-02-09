News
Last updated: February 9, 2025

Top Players, Captaincy Options for IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

England will be hoping to keep the series alive when they take on India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. 

The Men in Blue have taken the lead after clinching the opening match at Nagpur by four wickets. Batting first, England were bowled out for 248 after Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell’s fifties. Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana starred for India with the ball, picking three wickets each. 

Shreyas Iyer then stole the show with a blistering 59 off 36 while Shubman Gill anchored the innings with his 87. Axar Patel was promoted up the order and he made a fifty as well. 

The Jos Buttler-led side has been underwhelming on this tour and would be hoping to be at their best in Cuttack. 

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Top Captaincy Options 

Shubman Gill 

Shubman Gill is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the fifty-over format in the last couple of years. He has an excellent record in ODIs, with 2415 runs at an average of close to 59 and strike rate of 101. Gill has six hundreds and 14 fifties, including 87 in the previous game. 

Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli missed the first game due to a knee problem but is fit to play in this match. His form in the longer format may be worrying but he remains a top threat in ODIs. With nearly 14000 runs at an average of 58, Kohli’s record speaks for itself. 

Joe Root  

Joe Root is coming into this series on the back of an excellent SA20 campaign. He was dismissed early in the first ODI but remains a top pick. Root has over 6500 runs in the format at an average of 47 with 16 centuries. 

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Differential Picks

Harry Brook 

Harry Brook has struggled on this tour barring one knock in the T20I series. However, he is still a remarkably talented player and should eventually find a way. He is picked by only around 12% fantasy players, offering great differential value. 

Kuldeep Yadav 

Kuldeep Yadav is picked in only 22% of the Dream11 fantasy teams. The left-arm wrist spinner has a stellar record in the fifty-over format, with 173 wickets at an average of 26.15. Cuttack offers decent assistance for spinners and Kuldeep should do well. 

Rohit Sharma 

Rohit Sharma, once a prolific batter, is struggling for runs across formats. But a player like him can’t be counted out. He is picked by only around 30% fantasy players and can be a good differential pick. 

ALSO READ: 

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Players to Avoid

Liam Livingstone 

Liam Livingstone has been in poor form and too inconsistent. He also bats down the order, limiting his fantasy potential. 

KL Rahul 

KL Rahul bats at number five or lower and that affects his fantasy potential, especially with in-form batters ahead of him.  

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team

To know more about predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams, check out our IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction.

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
India vs England ODI Series 2025

Betting news

