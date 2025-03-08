UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 18 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 18 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and RCB Women.
The hosts UP Warriorz will take on RCB Women in match no. 18 of the WPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The Warriorz are pretty much out of the playoffs race, having won only two out of seven games. They suffered their third successive defeat on Thursday, with Mumbai Indians chasing down 151 with nine balls to spare.
RCB Women started the season with back to back wins but have lost four on the trot since. They need to win both games to have a chance of reaching the playoffs. They are coming off a nine-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals.
UP Warriorz Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud
RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh
Lucknow is known as a bowling friendly venue historically. However, the first couple of games played here this season saw better pitches. The first innings scores in the two games read 186 and 150. There has been a good amount of dew in Lucknow, so expect the toss-winner to bowl first.
The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius.
Renuka Singh (BLR-W)
Chinelle Henry (UP-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)
Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)
Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)
Grace Harris (UP-W)
Kanika Ahuja (BLR-W)
Both teams have been in poor form in the ongoing season. On paper, RCB are a better side with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. Expect RCB Women to come out on top in this game.
