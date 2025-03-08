UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 18 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 18 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and RCB Women.

The hosts UP Warriorz will take on RCB Women in match no. 18 of the WPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Warriorz are pretty much out of the playoffs race, having won only two out of seven games. They suffered their third successive defeat on Thursday, with Mumbai Indians chasing down 151 with nine balls to spare.

RCB Women started the season with back to back wins but have lost four on the trot since. They need to win both games to have a chance of reaching the playoffs. They are coming off a nine-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals.

UP-W vs BLR-W: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

UP-W vs BLR-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Lucknow is known as a bowling friendly venue historically. However, the first couple of games played here this season saw better pitches. The first innings scores in the two games read 186 and 150. There has been a good amount of dew in Lucknow, so expect the toss-winner to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be hazy with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Renuka Singh (BLR-W)

Renuka Singh has taken 10 wickets from six games in the WPL 2025, at an economy of 7.12.

The right-arm seamer can be a big threat against a vulnerable batting unit of UP Warriorz.

Chinelle Henry (UP-W)

Chinelle Henry has scored 144 runs in the season at a stunning strike rate of 211.

She also has four wickets to her credit and remains a good fantasy pick.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Ecclestone has a superb record in the WPL, with 31 wickets from 23 games at 6.60 economy.

She has picked six wickets in this campaign and has scored 85 runs with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry has been incredible for RCB Women, scoring 295 runs from five innings this season at a strike rate of 150.

Perry has registered four fifties in six innings and is the most popular captaincy choice for this game.

Georgia Wareham (BLR-W)

Georgia Wareham has taken nine wickets in the tournament, with best figures of 3 for 21.

Wareham is also a good hitter down the order, making her an appealing captaincy option.

Grace Harris (UP-W)

Grace Harris struck 45, 25, and 28 in three innings since moving up to the top of the order.

She has also taken eight wickets in the tournament and is a good captaincy option.

UP-W vs BLR-W Player to Avoid

Kanika Ahuja (BLR-W)

Kanika Ahuja has scored 73 runs from five innings and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been in poor form in the ongoing season. On paper, RCB are a better side with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Richa Ghosh and Georgia Wareham. Expect RCB Women to come out on top in this game.

