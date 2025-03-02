UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women.
The WPL 2025 has moved to its next phase in Lucknow with UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants taking on each other. The match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Both these teams have played five games and won two each. UP Warriorz are third with a net run-rate of -0.124 while Gujarat Giants are at the bottom with an inferior NRR of -0.450.
The Warriorz were hammered by Mumbai Indians in the previous game by eight wickets, where their middle order collapsed after a strong start. Gujarat Giants defeated RCB Women in the last game by six wickets, with Ash Gardner scoring 58 off 31.
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh .
Lucknow is a bowling-friendly venue with both seamers and spinners finding good assistance. The venue has hosted only three women’s T20 matches, with an average first innings score of 133. The chasing team has won 12 out of 14 games this season so expect the bowling-first trend to continue.
The weather forecast is clear for this game with the temperature expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.
Phoebe Litchfield (GJ-W)
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)
Grace Harris (UP-W)
Ash Gardner (GJ-W)
Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)
Kiran Navgire (UP-W)
UP Warriorz have a more vulnerable batting unit and could be tested on a tricky pitch. Gujarat Giants have a better set of batters with Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, and Beth Mooney. Expect the Gujarat Giants to win this match.
