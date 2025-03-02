UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 15 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women.

The WPL 2025 has moved to its next phase in Lucknow with UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants taking on each other. The match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Both these teams have played five games and won two each. UP Warriorz are third with a net run-rate of -0.124 while Gujarat Giants are at the bottom with an inferior NRR of -0.450.

The Warriorz were hammered by Mumbai Indians in the previous game by eight wickets, where their middle order collapsed after a strong start. Gujarat Giants defeated RCB Women in the last game by six wickets, with Ash Gardner scoring 58 off 31.

UP-W vs GJ-W: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh .

UP-W vs GJ-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Lucknow is a bowling-friendly venue with both seamers and spinners finding good assistance. The venue has hosted only three women’s T20 matches, with an average first innings score of 133. The chasing team has won 12 out of 14 games this season so expect the bowling-first trend to continue.

The weather forecast is clear for this game with the temperature expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Phoebe Litchfield (GJ-W)

Phoebe Litchfield is one of the best talents in the world.

She batted at number five in the last game and made a crucial 30 not-out off 21 balls.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W)

Beth Mooney has had a terrible season so far but you can expect her to turn things around.

One of the most consistent batters in the game, Mooney has a career T20 average of 39 with over 10,000 runs.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Ecclestone has an excellent record in the WPL, picking 31 wickets from 22 games at 6.60 economy.

The left-arm orthodox spinner should be effective at this venue.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Grace Harris (UP-W)

Grace Harris was sent to open the innings in the last game and she struck 45 off 26.

She has taken six wickets in the season with her off-spin bowling.

Ash Gardner (GJ-W)

Gardner has scored three half centuries in this tournament and has taken six wickets.

In the WPL, she has 526 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 141 while picking up 23 wickets.

Deandra Dottin (GJ-W)

The pace all-rounder has claimed five wickets in the tournament and has made 91 runs with the bat.

Dottin’s all-round skill set makes her a good captaincy option.

UP-W vs GJ-W Player to Avoid

Kiran Navgire (UP-W)

On a pitch that’s likely to favour bowlers, you can avoid picking Kiran Navgire.

Grand League Team for UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

UP-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

UP Warriorz have a more vulnerable batting unit and could be tested on a tricky pitch. Gujarat Giants have a better set of batters with Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, and Beth Mooney. Expect the Gujarat Giants to win this match.

