News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Punjab Kings IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 9, 2025

3 Big Auction Strategy Mistakes That Could Cost Punjab Kings at IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Despite splurging a lot of money at the IPL 2025 auction, it may still not be a smooth season for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be one of the dark horses in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise retained just two players in Prabhsimran Singh (INR 4 crore) and Shashank Singh (INR 5.5 crore), both of them being uncapped players. So, with a remaining purse of INR 110.50 crore, Punjab Kings had their task cut out at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

Apart from their newly-appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer (INR 26.75 crore), some of Punjab Kings’ notable buys include Arshdeep Singh (INR 18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 11 crore) and Glenn Maxwell (INR 4.2 crore) to name a few. They spent a whopping INR 110.15 crore at the IPL auction, but was it all worth it? There might be a few auction choices that could come to haunt PBKS in IPL 2025. We take a look at some of them here:

Not retaining Livingstone and Rabada

As stated earlier, Punjab Kings retained just two players before the IPL 2025 auction which meant that they had four Right-to-Match (RTM) cards to be used. While they did use one of those RTM cards on getting back Arshdeep Singh, England’s Liam Livingstone and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada could have also been valuable options. Sure, these players may not have flourished in the IPL in recent years, but thy do bring their experience to the table, which would have helped PBKS in a big way.

Injury-prone Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson is surely a talented cricketer but the fact that he is injury-prone might mean that Punjab Kings are at a disadvantage. Punjab Kings acquired the pacer for his base price of INR 2 crore, but a foot injury kept Lockie out of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ:

He isn’t a certainty to play the IPL as well. Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman could have been a worthy choice or even Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq for that matter.

Lack of bench depth

Sure, on paper the Punjab Kings batting line-up looks promising with the likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera to name a few. But it is the team’s bench strength where they lack. They do have Vishnu Vinod and Priyansh Arya. However, their lack of experience in IPL doesn’t help.

While Vishnu has played just six IPL matches between 2017 and 2023, Priyansh is yet to make his IPL debut. Priyansh is however coming on the back of an excellent season in the inaugural Delhi Premier League las year, where he scored 608 runs from 10 matches. However, he remains untested in the cash-rich IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

3 Auction Choices That Could Cost Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025

Here are three auction picks that could hurt Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
8:34 am
Vishnu PN

After Dwayne Bravo, KKR Appoint Another Former West Indies Player As Assistant Coach For IPL 2025

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as KKR captain for IPL 2025, with Venkatesh Iyer named as his deputy.
9:53 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Announce Former Rajasthan Royals All-rounder as Replacement for Injured Pacer Ahead of IPL 2025

He has also played for MI's SA20 franchise.
6:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Overseas Star Quashes Injury Concerns; Confirms Availability for IPL 2025

4:24 pm
Sagar Paul
RCB Mohammad Amir IPL 2026

‘RCB Need Him’: Pakistan Star Set to be Eligible to Play IPL 2026, Could Be Part of Mini Auction

Pakistani players have not featured in the IPL since the inaugural edition in 2008 due to political tensions with India.
8:54 pm
CX Staff Writer
‘Won’t Hold Back if Someone Sledges Teammates…’ – CSK Star Makes a Bold Remark Ahead of IPL 2025

‘Won’t Hold Back if Someone Sledges Teammates…’ – CSK Star Makes a Bold Remark Ahead of IPL 2025

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians on March 23, followed by a match against RCB on March 28, both at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk
8:41 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy