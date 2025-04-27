News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
MI vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 27, 2025

MI vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

MI vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. They have played nine matches so far, winning five and losing four.

Lucknow Super Giants lost their last match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. They have also played nine matches so far, winning five and losing four.

MI vs LSG Playing 11 Today

Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same playing eleven, while Lucknow Super Giants might make one change to their lineup.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians have won four matches in a row, so they are likely to continue with the same playing eleven. four consecutive matches so they might be playing the same team.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

ALSO READ: MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

MI Batting Order:

  • Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Will Jacks
  • Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir
  • Lower-order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

ALSO READ: MI vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants might make a change as Mayank Yadav could be included in the playing eleven for this match.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav

Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs LSG

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni (likely impact player) Abdul Samad, David Miller,
  • Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
MI vs LSG
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

ricky ponting ipl 2025 punjab kings pbks

Is Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Biased Towards Overseas Players? Former KKR Batter Makes Bold Claim

Punjab Kings earned a point after their clash against KKR was washed out due to thunderstorm
1:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
DC vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2025 KL Rahul Virat Kohli

DC vs RCB Head to Head: Player Matchups, Statistical Overview for IPL 2025 Match Today

1:04 pm
CX Staff Writer
DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals have a strong squad and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 46 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:46 pm
Darpan Jain
DC vs RCB top captaincy picks for match 46 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 46 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 46 between DC and RCB.
12:42 pm
Sandip Pawar
Will Mayank Yadav Play MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

Lucknow Super Giants Fire Mayank Yadav Warning at Mumbai Indians Ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

11:55 am
CX Staff Writer
faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg

Will Faf du Plessis Play In DC’s IPL 2025 Clash Against RCB?

The South African has scored 81 runs from three matches in IPL 2025
11:21 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.