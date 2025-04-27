MI vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

Match No. 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. They have played nine matches so far, winning five and losing four.

Lucknow Super Giants lost their last match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. They have also played nine matches so far, winning five and losing four.

MI vs LSG Playing 11 Today

Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same playing eleven, while Lucknow Super Giants might make one change to their lineup.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

MI Batting Order:

Openers: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma (likely impact player)

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma (likely impact player) No.3: Will Jacks

Will Jacks Middle-order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir Lower-order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants might make a change as Mayank Yadav could be included in the playing eleven for this match.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav

Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

LSG Batting Order:

Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh No.3: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni (likely impact player) Abdul Samad, David Miller,

Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni (likely impact player) Abdul Samad, David Miller, Lower-order: Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav

