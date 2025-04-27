MI vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.
Match No. 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. They have played nine matches so far, winning five and losing four.
Lucknow Super Giants lost their last match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. They have also played nine matches so far, winning five and losing four.
Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with the same playing eleven, while Lucknow Super Giants might make one change to their lineup.
MI XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz
Lucknow Super Giants might make a change as Mayank Yadav could be included in the playing eleven for this match.
LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav
Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
