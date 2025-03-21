News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 21, 2025

Subtle Warning for RCB as KKR Star Reveals New Tricks Up his Sleeve Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scalped nine wickets in three matches in India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery-spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed that he has been working on new bowling tricks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening clash. The KKR player believes that maintaining consistency is the “toughest thing” on a big stage like IPL but he is fully committed to achieving it.

“The main thing is working on consistency, which is the toughest thing to master and I am putting in constant work in order to achieve that”, he said in a release.

The 33-year-old added that he is now working on some new variations to pull up his game in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

“Of course, I am working on a few other deliveries which I’m hoping will come off nicely in the upcoming games”, revealed the KKR spinner.

The Kolkata franchise added Varun to the squad in 2020. Since then, the spinner has been the team’s mainstay alongside veteran Sunil Narine. This spin bowling pair was instrumental in KKR’s victorious campaign last year. He also became the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 21 scalps.

Varun On Playing Against RCB

As per ESPN Cricinfo, Varun has scalped 14 wickets in 10 matches against RCB at an economy of 6.79 while maintaining an average of 18.28. His heroics include a stunning three-wicket haul in 2023 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to steal a victory for KKR by 21 runs.

While talking about achieving success against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the player brushed aside the luck factor. He stated he simply took advantage of the favourable match situations that helped him to bring out his best against them.

“Nothing in specific, just the situation of those matches which helped me pick wickets. In all those games the conditions and the situations were completely favourable towards us so I was able to extract the best possible result”, informed Varun.

ALSO READ: 

Varun On KKR Prospects For IPL 2025

He believes that the defending champions have arranged a strong team from the mega-auction. According to him, if they could “crack the code” early in the season, they might have higher chances to defend their title.

“The squad looks good. I think it’s about cracking the code and having the best playing XI performing consistently. If we are able to get a set core in the first three matches, then we have great chances ahead in this season”, explained the spinner.

The three-time IPL winner will lock horns with RCB in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Varun Chakravarthy

Related posts

RCB 8th, LSG 10th Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Coach Mike Hesson Predicts IPL 2025 Standings

RCB 8th, LSG 10th: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Coach Predicts IPL 2025 Standings

He was the head coach of RCB during 2019-2023.
9:24 pm
Sreejita Sen
Andy Flower RCB IPL 2025 new ball rule

‘Make It An Even Contest’ : RCB Coach Welcomes IPL 2025 Rule To Counter Dew

During the second innings of every IPL 2025 match, the umpires can replace the ball after 11 overs in order to negate dew advantage
7:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
ravinchandra ashwin csk ipl 2025

R Ashwin Receives Rare Honour From Chennai, Street To Be Named After CSK Spinner

It is common for state associations to name a stand in the stadium after their star players
6:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have previous experience playing in Kolkata and should win.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

5:45 pm
Darpan Jain

‘He’s Not Injured, He Just Had a…’: Former England Captain Backs BCCI’s Two-Year IPL Ban Decision on Harry Brook

Harry Brook will not be eligible to play in the IPL for the next couple of seasons after pulling out ahead of the upcoming season.
5:36 pm
Vishnu PN
sam curran csk ipl 2025

‘There Is Only One Way’: CSK All-Rounder Banking on IPL 2025 in a Bid To Make England Comeback

The CSK all-rounder has not played for England since November 2024, when they faced West Indies in a T20I.
4:14 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.