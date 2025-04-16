News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
While Delhi Capitals have had numerous performers in the first five matches, they have an out-of-form batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 16, 2025

Will Jake Fraser-McGurk Be Dropped From Delhi Capitals Playing XI for RR Fixture in IPL 2025?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Delhi Capitals (DC) have an out-of-form batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk.

While Delhi Capitals have had numerous performers in the first five matches, they have an out-of-form batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk.

After losing their previous fixture, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025 today. DC have been one of the best-performing sides in the competition, and their defeat in the last game was their first of the season.

So far, they have won four out of five matches and have eight points. They are placed second on the points table behind the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Under Axar Patel’s new captaincy, the team has done exceedingly well, with a new performer taking them through in almost every game. Their unit looks well-balanced, and most bases are covered in their team.

Jake Fraser-McGurk – a concern for Delhi Capitals

While Delhi Capitals have had numerous performers in the first five matches, they have an out-of-form batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk. DC have backed him to come good, but the Aussie batter has been bad at the top.

He has 46 runs at an abysmal average of 9.20 and a 100 strike rate in five innings this season. He has been dismissed on a duck twice, while four of his five innings have ended in a single digit.

McGurk’s overall form hasn’t been convincing for a while now. Since the end of IPL 2024, he has had 428 runs at a mediocre average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.69 in 29 T20s, including only two fifties.

DC used their Right To Match (RTM) card to bring McGurk back at a whopping INR 9 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. Unfortunately, the performances haven’t been as expected, which has made DC’s opening combination vulnerable.

ALSO READ:

Will Jake Fraser-McGurk be dropped for the RR fixture?

While Jake Fraser-McGurk was out of form before the tournament, DC hoped he might regain his touch on relatively flat decks in IPL. However, that hasn’t happened, and the team might look for alternatives.

Faf du Plessis didn’t play the last game due to an injury, but McGurk must sit out if the Proteas batter is fit to return. Karun Nair, who played in Faf’s place, played a magnificent knock and sealed his spot.

So, there’s only one out-of-form batter – Jake Fraser-McGurk, who might be dropped for this game. However, he can keep his place if Faf is still unfit and misses today’s game since DC don’t have too many options at the top.

Given the kind of player McGurk is, he will always be a match-winner who can take the game away in the powerplay itself. So, the temptation to keep him in the XI is understandable, but that will depend on Faf’s availability.

Likely Delhi Capitals Playing XI vs RR

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC
Delhi Capitals
Faf du Plessis
IPL 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk

Related posts

Is Faf du Plessis Playing The DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today

Is Faf du Plessis Playing The DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match Today?

Faf du Plessis missed the last match against MI due to an injury.
9:55 am
Sagar Paul

Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Reveals Conversation With Yuzvendra Chahal Just Before Stunning Spell vs KKR in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal was the top performer, taking four key wickets.
8:56 am
Sagar Paul
Smaran Ravichandran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

‘Don’t Have a Lot of…’: Smaran Ravichandran Opens Up on Joining SRH for Remainder of IPL 2025

Smaran Ravichandran replaced the injured Adam Zampa in the SRH squad.
11:48 pm
Vishnu PN
Big Honour! Wankhede Names Stand After Mumbai Indians Star Amidst IPL 2025

Big Honour! Wankhede Names Stand After Mumbai Indians Star Amidst IPL 2025

The decision was taken at MCA's AGM.
12:06 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Punjab Kings PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

Top 5 Lowest Totals Successfully Defended in IPL: Punjab Kings Break Record vs KKR in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings created history during the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders
11:49 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH]: Brainfade From Xavier Bartlett, PBKS Pacer Gifts Boundary After Ball Slips While Making Throw Against KKR in IPL 2025

The folly was even more costly since PBKS were defending a low score of just 111 runs.
10:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.