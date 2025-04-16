Will Jake Fraser-McGurk Be Dropped From Delhi Capitals Playing XI for RR Fixture in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals (DC) have an out-of-form batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk.

After losing their previous fixture, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025 today. DC have been one of the best-performing sides in the competition, and their defeat in the last game was their first of the season.

So far, they have won four out of five matches and have eight points. They are placed second on the points table behind the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Under Axar Patel’s new captaincy, the team has done exceedingly well, with a new performer taking them through in almost every game. Their unit looks well-balanced, and most bases are covered in their team.

Jake Fraser-McGurk – a concern for Delhi Capitals

While Delhi Capitals have had numerous performers in the first five matches, they have an out-of-form batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk. DC have backed him to come good, but the Aussie batter has been bad at the top.

He has 46 runs at an abysmal average of 9.20 and a 100 strike rate in five innings this season. He has been dismissed on a duck twice, while four of his five innings have ended in a single digit.

McGurk’s overall form hasn’t been convincing for a while now. Since the end of IPL 2024, he has had 428 runs at a mediocre average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 131.69 in 29 T20s, including only two fifties.

DC used their Right To Match (RTM) card to bring McGurk back at a whopping INR 9 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. Unfortunately, the performances haven’t been as expected, which has made DC’s opening combination vulnerable.

ALSO READ:

Will Jake Fraser-McGurk be dropped for the RR fixture?

While Jake Fraser-McGurk was out of form before the tournament, DC hoped he might regain his touch on relatively flat decks in IPL. However, that hasn’t happened, and the team might look for alternatives.

Faf du Plessis didn’t play the last game due to an injury, but McGurk must sit out if the Proteas batter is fit to return. Karun Nair, who played in Faf’s place, played a magnificent knock and sealed his spot.

So, there’s only one out-of-form batter – Jake Fraser-McGurk, who might be dropped for this game. However, he can keep his place if Faf is still unfit and misses today’s game since DC don’t have too many options at the top.

Given the kind of player McGurk is, he will always be a match-winner who can take the game away in the powerplay itself. So, the temptation to keep him in the XI is understandable, but that will depend on Faf’s availability.

Likely Delhi Capitals Playing XI vs RR

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.