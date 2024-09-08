AFG vs NZ Test 2024 Live Streaming: Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Tests on FanCode app in India.

The Afghanistan cricket team is all set to lock horns against New Zealand in a one-off Test match, which is set to commence from September 9 to 13. The game is set to take place in Greater Noida, in the host country, India. This upcoming one-off Test match marks the first time in history the two sides will be facing each other in the red-ball game. In addition, it will also be their first Test match at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, which has previously been Afghanistan's adopted home ground.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker in international cricket, is a notable absentee from the squad. The 26-year-old cricketer's exclusion from the squad has raised eyebrows owing to his massive contribution to Afghanistan's rise in world cricket. Rashid has been advised rest for up to a year from the longest format due to a recent back surgery. The Afghan side will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, and a slewof young players will be given the chance to shine in the Test squad.

On the other hand, New Zealand has named a strong squad for the forthcoming Test match. The majority of the squad seems identical to the one that lost 2-0 to Australia earlier this year, with right-arm pacer Tim Southee once being named as the captain of the team with the likes of Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and Kane Williamson. Notably, the upcoming Test match will be crucial for Kiwis who quest to qualify for the WTC Final 2025, with the Black Caps currently placing in the third spot just behind India and Australia.

The cricket fans have a great opportunity to watch the international Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand for free of charge at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex from September 9 to 13. Meanwhile, former India batting coach Vikram Rathour has joined New Zealand for the one-off Test match. The former India cricketer was part of the Indian team alongside Rahul Dravid and was recently part of the group that won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

Squads

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Baheer Shah Mahboob, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shams Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Qais Ahmad, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young

AFG vs NZ Test 2024 Live Streaming Details

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Tests on FanCode app in India.

Where to Watch AFG vs NZ Test 2024 Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Tests on Eurosport India.

Fixtures

Afghanistan will be hosting a one-off Test against New Zealand at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, commencing from September 9-13

