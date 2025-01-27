News
Mitchell Owen fastest hundred in BBL Big Bash League 39 balls
News
Last updated: January 27, 2025

Fastest Hundred in BBL History: Mitchell Owen Climbs to the Top of the List with Sensational Century in 2024-25 Final

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
Mitchell Owen fastest hundred in BBL Big Bash League 39 balls

Mitchell Owen delivered a breathtaking performance in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025 final, smashing a century off just 39 balls to equal the record for the fastest hundred in BBL history. Playing for the Hobart Hurricanes against the Sydney Thunder, Owen’s knock was the centerpiece of a dominant chase in the final that left Thunder in shock.

Chasing 183, the Hurricanes were unstoppable in the powerplay, racing to 98 without losing a wicket. Owen’s aggressive hitting made the target seem effortless, as he displayed his incredible power.

Owen’s innings in the BBL 2025 final will be remembered as one of the greatest in the league’s history, and also upgrades his status as a rising star in Australian cricket.

Fastest Hundred in BBL (Big Bash League)

Player Balls Match Date
CJ Simmons 39 Scorchers v Strikers 16 January 2014
Mitchell Owen 39 Hurricanes v Thunder 27 January 2025
GJ Maxwell 41 Stars v Hurricanes 19 January 2022
Josh Brown 41 Heat v Strikers 22 January 2024
LJ Wright 44 Stars v Hurricanes 09 January 2012
BR McDermott 47 Hurricanes v Renegades 12 January 2017
CJ Ferguson 48 Thunder v Scorchers 24 January 2019
MS Wade 48 Hurricanes v Strikers 26 January 2020
CA Lynn 49 Heat v Hurricanes 29 December 2015
Matthew Short 49 Strikers v Heat 11 January 2025

The rise of Mitchell Owen: A story for the ages

Owen has been part of the Hobart Hurricanes since 2020 but saw limited opportunities in his first few seasons. Often slotted in the lower order, he was considered a big-hitting finisher who could also bowl medium pace. However, this season proved to be a turning point. With Matthew Wade injured and Ben McDermott moving to the middle order, Owen was promoted to open the innings—a move that has transformed his career.

The six-foot-five batter took his chance brilliantly. Despite a poor start in the first game, he bounced back with a blistering century against a strong Perth Scorchers bowling lineup featuring Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff. His 101 not out off 64 balls showcased his power, hitting nine fours and five sixes.

Owen’s consistency has been another highlight. While he has just one fifty-plus score this season, his aggressive starts at a strike rate of 176.56 have been invaluable for the Hurricanes. Among batters with over 200 runs, only Glenn Maxwell has a better strike rate. He finishes the season as the highest run-scorer ahead of David Warner.

Most runs in BBL 2024-25

Player Runs Average Strike Rate
Mitchell Owen 452 45.2 203.6
David Warner 405 45 141.6
Cooper Connolly 351 50.14 131.46
Glenn Maxwell 325 54.16 186.78
Marcus Stoinis 311 28.27 124.4

“It was pretty special,” Owen said during the mid-game interview. “I was trying to stay calm out there. It was good fun.”

“I tell you what the Australian selectors will have to be taking notice of Mitch Owen’s batting in this tournament. It’s as good a hitting as I’ve seen for a long time. He fields well, he can bowl,” Mark Waugh said on Fox Sports Commentary.

Though an international debut for Australia might take time, Owen’s performances have certainly put him on the radar. With his ability to clear boundaries, adapt under pressure, and contribute as a seam bowler, he could attract interest from T20 leagues worldwide.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Owen and CJ Simmons: Fastest BBL centuries

CJ Simmons first made headlines during the 2013/14 season when he smashed the fastest century in BBL history, reaching the milestone in just 39 balls. The innings came at the WACA against the Adelaide Strikers and showcased Simmons’ fearless strokeplay. Remarkably, this record-breaking knock came after a tough start to the season, where he managed only 17 runs across his first three innings.

Simmons didn’t stop there. He followed up his historic century with another brilliant performance in the semi-final, scoring 112 against a world-class Sydney Sixers bowling attack. His heroics were instrumental in helping the Perth Scorchers secure their first BBL title that season. Much like Simmons, Mitch Owen’s rise has been about timing and impact.

