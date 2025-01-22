Have India Compromised Mohammed Shami’s Fitness for Short-Term Gains?

India can’t afford a half-fit Shami after working so hard to get him back on the park, but the signs are concerning.

Mohammed Shami was surprisingly not picked for the first T20I against England as India went with only one specialist speedster, Arshdeep Singh. This series is a trial before the ODI rubber and the all-important Champions Trophy 2025.

So, he was sure to start, especially at a venue he played ample cricket domestically. Several questions were raised about his exclusion during the toss, with most feeling the team made a tactical decision by keeping three specialist spinners and two pace-bowling all-rounders.

However, Piyush Chawla feels Shami is still not fit, noticing him limping during his run-up while practising before the game. On the official broadcast, Chawla said he should not be rushed, and the priority should be to keep him fit for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“If you see the run-up, he is still limping a bit. The main target should be Champions Trophy, and getting fit for that. Lots of matches in this series, even if he misses a few games, that is okay.”

Why do India need a fit Mohammed Shami for the Champions Trophy 2025

Undoubtedly, a fully fit Mohammed Shami will boost India’s chances in the Champions Trophy 2025, but there are more reasons why he should be firing on all cylinders in the ICC event. Jasprit Bumrah is uncertain about participating in the competition, and even if he does, he can crumble at times due to his back issues.

Further, Mohammed Siraj was not selected for this tournament, with Arshdeep Singh as the third pacer. While Arshdeep is an elite operator and has done well in this format in the domestic competition, he has yet to settle his place in ODIs.

So, Shami’s workload will increase, and he might have to do the heavy lifting with the ball. But if he is not 100%, India will struggle to compete, especially in the knockout phase.

India can’t afford a half-fit Shami after working so hard to get him back on the park, but the signs are concerning. Hopefully, he will regain full fitness before the main tournament, and even if there is even the slightest doubt, India should not risk him in this T20I rubber.

