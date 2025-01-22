News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Mohammed Shami was surprisingly not picked for the first T20I against England as India went with only one specialist speedster, Arshdeep Singh.
News
Last updated: January 22, 2025

Have India Compromised Mohammed Shami’s Fitness for Short-Term Gains?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

India can’t afford a half-fit Shami after working so hard to get him back on the park, but the signs are concerning.

Mohammed Shami was surprisingly not picked for the first T20I against England as India went with only one specialist speedster, Arshdeep Singh.

Mohammed Shami was surprisingly not picked for the first T20I against England as India went with only one specialist speedster, Arshdeep Singh. This series is a trial before the ODI rubber and the all-important Champions Trophy 2025.

So, he was sure to start, especially at a venue he played ample cricket domestically. Several questions were raised about his exclusion during the toss, with most feeling the team made a tactical decision by keeping three specialist spinners and two pace-bowling all-rounders.

However, Piyush Chawla feels Shami is still not fit, noticing him limping during his run-up while practising before the game. On the official broadcast, Chawla said he should not be rushed, and the priority should be to keep him fit for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“If you see the run-up, he is still limping a bit. The main target should be Champions Trophy, and getting fit for that. Lots of matches in this series, even if he misses a few games, that is okay.”

Why do India need a fit Mohammed Shami for the Champions Trophy 2025

Undoubtedly, a fully fit Mohammed Shami will boost India’s chances in the Champions Trophy 2025, but there are more reasons why he should be firing on all cylinders in the ICC event. Jasprit Bumrah is uncertain about participating in the competition, and even if he does, he can crumble at times due to his back issues.

Further, Mohammed Siraj was not selected for this tournament, with Arshdeep Singh as the third pacer. While Arshdeep is an elite operator and has done well in this format in the domestic competition, he has yet to settle his place in ODIs.

Also Read:

So, Shami’s workload will increase, and he might have to do the heavy lifting with the ball. But if he is not 100%, India will struggle to compete, especially in the knockout phase.

India can’t afford a half-fit Shami after working so hard to get him back on the park, but the signs are concerning. Hopefully, he will regain full fitness before the main tournament, and even if there is even the slightest doubt, India should not risk him in this T20I rubber.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
IND vs ENG
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Siraj

Latest news

Related posts

IPL 2025 RCB stars flop rajasthan royals bowlers shine

IPL 2025 Player Watch: RCB Stars, CSK Newbie Flop, Confidence In Star Player Grows For KKR

A glance at how the IPL 2025 players fared in leagues and matches around the globe
January 22, 2025
Rohit Sankar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be worried about the performances of their overseas English trio - Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell.

RCB Trio Flops in First IND vs ENG T20I, Exposes Franchise’s Weakness Ahead of IPL 2025

They fared poorly and had no answers to India’s tight bowling from the first ball.
January 22, 2025
Darpan Jain
Arshdeep Singh

Most Wickets for India in T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Climbs to the Top of the List With Sensational Spell Against England

He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 wickets.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
While the T20I series was mostly seen as a comeback for Mohammed Shami, India have thrown a surprise by not including him in their playing XI.

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not Playing for India in the First T20I Against England?

Mohammed Shami hasn’t played international cricket since the World Cup 2023.
January 22, 2025
Darpan Jain
Champions Trophy 2025

BCCI Takes U-Turn: India Will Wear Kits With ‘Pakistan’ Written During Champions Trophy 2025

The development now ends the ongoing controversy over the Indian jersey and Champions Trophy 2025 logo.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shubman Gill

Talented Indian Youngster Named in the Next Fab 4 for Test Cricket

He hit three centuries and 11 half centuries last year.
January 22, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy