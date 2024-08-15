'Not like servants...' - Jay Shah explains why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are skipping Duleep Trophy

The speculations around the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Duleep Trophy 2024 have been aplenty, with fans coming up with their thoughts and views.

The speculations around the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the Duleep Trophy 2024 have been aplenty, with fans coming up with their thoughts and views. Initially, a few reports suggested the senior duo would be available for the domestic season starter but were absent from the announced squads.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, revealed they don’t want to risk injuries with Rohit and Virat. Hence, the duo was exempted from being featured in a tournament where everyone else would play.

“We should not insist on players like Rohit and Virat to play in the Duleep Trophy. They will risk injury. If you have noticed, in Australia and England, every international player does not play domestic cricket. We have to treat the players with respect. Apart from them, everyone else is playing. You should appreciate that. One must note that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are playing in the Buchi Babu tournament."

Rohit and Virat are towards the late end of their career and don’t need to play such tournaments to get into the groove. India have crucial home and away assignments coming, and the team can’t afford to lose any of the two due to an injury.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan return to red-ball tournaments

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, who lost their central contract earlier this year, will feature in the Duleep Trophy 2024. Both were not awarded contracts for not prioritising domestic cricket but will return to the fold again.

Iyer was part of the Indian team in Sri Lanka ODIs, but Kishan’s path is more arduous, for he was not a first-choice player in any format. They will play in the Buchi Babu tournament as well.

The team may look at them for the Bangladesh and other series if their performances are encouraging. Iyer will also be in the leadership group, captaining Team D, in the Duleep Trophy 2024.

Meanwhile, Kishan is part of the same team led by Iyer. The tournament begins on September 5 in Anantapur, and the topper by the end of the series will be the winner.

