England pacer Mark Wood dismissed Rohit Sharma cheaply with a peach delivery during the ongoing IND vs ENG 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad.

Rohit, who was coming on the back of a stellar century in Cuttack had a short stay, managing just 1 run off 2 balls.

It was a sweet moment of revenge for Wood, who had earlier acknowledged in his book ‘The Wood Life’ that Rohit Sharma gives him ‘nightmares’.

The England fast bowler delivered an exceptional ball in the corridor of uncertainty at a speed of 142 kph. After pitching, the ball straightened, compelling Rohit to attempt a defensive shot. However, the Mumbai batter was caught on the crease, resulting in a thick outside edge.

Wicketkeeper Phil Salt reacted swiftly, diving to his right to complete a sharp catch, giving England a perfect start to the game.

India post a towering 350-plus chase for England

Although Rohit failed to make an impact in Ahmedabad, fellow opener Shubman Gill took over the onus by slamming his seventh ODI century. The talented right-hander played a flamboyant innings of 112 of 102 balls, comprising 14 boundaries and three sixes.

Former skipper Virat Kohli returned to form before the Champions Trophy 2025 with a deft half-century (52 off 55). Shreyas Iyer once again showed that he owns the No.4 spot with a solid 78 off 64 while KL Rahul’s quickfire cameo of 40 ensured India posted a towering total of 356 in their 50 overs.

For England, Adil Rashid was the top bowler with a four-wicket haul.

