Why are players from both teams wearing green arm bands in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI? Here’s the reason:

Players including the two captains Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler were seen to be wearing a green arm band in the ongoing match at Ahmedabad.

Fans spotted both captains with a green armband at the time of the toss in the final match of the India vs England ODI series. It sparked a sense of curiosity in them as wearing black armbands in cricket matches is quite common to pay tribute to legends after their passing. But why is it green this time?

Here’s the reason:

BCCI has taken an initiative to host an Organ Donation Drive in Ahmedabad during the 3rd ODI of the series. An individual can save up to eight precious lives by donating his/her organs. “Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah” said a statement from the BCCI.

On the inauguration of the ‘Get a Life’ initiative, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has taken a pledge to donate his organs. Some other players, including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav also supported this great mission via a video shared by BCCI.

At the toss, two organ receivers Gunjan Umang Dani and Deepti Vimal Shah, joined the two captains Rohit and Buttler as a representative of this initiative.

The two teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative "Donate Organs, Save Lives”.



The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah.



Pledge, spread the word, and let's be a part of something truly meaningful.#DonateOrgansSaveLives | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/QQ532W26wd — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said the mission should be applauded and praised the BCCI for helping India’s medical fraternity on commentary.

“Whatever the board has done to help India’s medical fraternity and the doctors is commendable. Well done, BCCI” said Raina.

Current status of the 3rd IND vs ENG ODI:

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal for just one run following his comeback century in the last match, a brilliant century by Shubman Gill and half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took India’s score to 266/4 after 39 overs.

