News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Why are players from both teams wearing green arm bands in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI? Here’s the reason:
news
Last updated: February 12, 2025

Why are players from both teams wearing green arm bands in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI? Here’s the reason:

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Fans spotted both captains with a green armband at the time of the toss.

Why are players from both teams wearing green arm bands in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI? Here’s the reason:

Players including the two captains Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler were seen to be wearing a green arm band in the ongoing match at Ahmedabad.

Fans spotted both captains with a green armband at the time of the toss in the final match of the India vs England ODI series. It sparked a sense of curiosity in them as wearing black armbands in cricket matches is quite common to pay tribute to legends after their passing. But why is it green this time?

Here’s the reason:

BCCI has taken an initiative to host an Organ Donation Drive in Ahmedabad during the 3rd ODI of the series. An individual can save up to eight precious lives by donating his/her organs. “Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative ‘Donate Organs, Save Lives’. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah” said a statement from the BCCI.

On the inauguration of the ‘Get a Life’ initiative, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has taken a pledge to donate his organs. Some other players, including Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav also supported this great mission via a video shared by BCCI.

ALSO READ:

At the toss, two organ receivers Gunjan Umang Dani and Deepti Vimal Shah, joined the two captains Rohit and Buttler as a representative of this initiative.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said the mission should be applauded and praised the BCCI for helping India’s medical fraternity on commentary.

“Whatever the board has done to help India’s medical fraternity and the doctors is commendable. Well done, BCCI” said Raina.

Current status of the 3rd IND vs ENG ODI:

England won the toss and elected to bowl first. After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal for just one run following his comeback century in the last match, a brilliant century by Shubman Gill and half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer took India’s score to 266/4 after 39 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
IND vs ENG
Shubman Gill

Related posts

Major Headache for England; Explosive Batter Joins Long List of Injuries Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The English batter was limping.
7:36 pm
Disha Asrani
Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With LSG's IPL 2025 Recruit Matthew Breetzke

Shaheen Afridi Involved in a Heated Altercation With Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2025 Recruit During Tri-Nation Series [WATCH]

The umpires had to eventually intervene and stop the war of words.
7:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

SRH Star Batter Finds Form Ahead Of IPL 2025, Blasts 87 off 56 Balls Against Pakistan In Tri-Series

The batter had looked in supreme touch after few lean months
7:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harshit Rana Six Gus Atkinson

Harshit Rana Shows Why He Replaced Shivam Dube As Concussion Sub; Flaunts His Batting Skills With An Exquisite Six Down The Ground [WATCH]

Rana got underneath and smoked it far beyond the long-on boundary
6:39 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rohit Sharma

England Pacer Exacts Revenge, Dismisses ‘Nightmare’ Rohit Sharma Cheaply in 3rd IND vs ENG ODI [WATCH]

He had earlier acknowledged in his book that Rohit Sharma gives him 'nightmares'.
6:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Delhi Capitals Co-Owner GMR Group Acquires Stakes In This The Hundred Franchise

Earlier, Todd Boehly, a Football club Chelsea owner acquired a 49% stake in Trent Rockets. 
6:57 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy