Owen went on to score 149 off just 69 balls at a mind-boggling strike rate of 215.94.

Mitchell Owen has once again made heads turn with his heroics with the bat. The Tasmania opener struck a sensational century in just 48 balls in a One-Day Cup match against South Australia. Owen went on to score 149 off just 69 balls at a mind-boggling strike rate of 215.94. His knock included 14 fours and 10 sixes.

Owen’s century came after South Australia posted a target of 330 riding on vital contributions from Mackenzie Harvey (129 off 118) and Daniel Drew (63 off 55). After Drew’s wickets, the batting line-up started to topple. Beau Webster returned with a three-fer while Owen too picked up a wicket.

In the chase, after Owen anchored the innings, Charlie Wakim (49) and skipper Jordan Silk (32) took Tasmania over the line by a two-wicket win.

In the ongoing 2024-25 edition of Australia’s domestic cricket, Owen has made 239 runs in five appearances. He has maintained an average of 47.80 alongside a stunning strike rate of 206.03.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Owen – Star Of The Show

The Big Bash League (BBL) star has been in the news since his blitzkrieg for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2024-25 season. During the BBL Final last month, Owen single-handedly destroyed Sydney Thunder’s hopes of lifting the trophy.

Put to bat first, David Warner’s team posted 182 runs on the board. Jason Sangha led the scoring chart with a 67-run knock. Both, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each. Owen started the chase for the Hurricanes and he didn’t look back. He smashed a 39-ball 100, the fastest ton in the history of the tournament’s 14 editions so far. Owen continued to score 108 runs from 42 deliveries, including six boundaries and 11 sixes. The wickets from the other end toppled like dominoes but Owen was on a roll with his match-winning knock. He secured the team’s win and guided the Hurricanes to their maiden BBL trophy.

Overall, the right-handed batter scored 452 runs in 11 games at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of over 200. He also made two centuries in his short stint.

Owen’s extraordinary efforts have caught the attention several times. However, the 23-year-old is yet to debut for his national team and to secure an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. As of the recent mega auction, Owen had registered but didn’t make it to the cut. Someday, his consistency will help him reach great heights in the cricket world.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.