News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: February 23, 2025

BBL Sensation Makes a Strong Case For IPL 2025 Call UP Again With Yet Another Magnificent Century off 48 Balls

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Owen went on to score 149 off just 69 balls at a mind-boggling strike rate of 215.94.

Mitchell Owen has once again made heads turn with his heroics with the bat. The Tasmania opener struck a sensational century in just 48 balls in a One-Day Cup match against South Australia. Owen went on to score 149 off just 69 balls at a mind-boggling strike rate of 215.94. His knock included 14 fours and 10 sixes.

Owen’s century came after South Australia posted a target of 330 riding on vital contributions from Mackenzie Harvey (129 off 118) and Daniel Drew (63 off 55). After Drew’s wickets, the batting line-up started to topple. Beau Webster returned with a three-fer while Owen too picked up a wicket.

In the chase, after Owen anchored the innings, Charlie Wakim (49) and skipper Jordan Silk (32) took Tasmania over the line by a two-wicket win.

In the ongoing 2024-25 edition of Australia’s domestic cricket, Owen has made 239 runs in five appearances. He has maintained an average of 47.80 alongside a stunning strike rate of 206.03.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Owen – Star Of The Show

The Big Bash League (BBL) star has been in the news since his blitzkrieg for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2024-25 season. During the BBL Final last month, Owen single-handedly destroyed Sydney Thunder’s hopes of lifting the trophy.

Put to bat first, David Warner’s team posted 182 runs on the board. Jason Sangha led the scoring chart with a 67-run knock. Both, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets each. Owen started the chase for the Hurricanes and he didn’t look back. He smashed a 39-ball 100, the fastest ton in the history of the tournament’s 14 editions so far. Owen continued to score 108 runs from 42 deliveries, including six boundaries and 11 sixes. The wickets from the other end toppled like dominoes but Owen was on a roll with his match-winning knock. He secured the team’s win and guided the Hurricanes to their maiden BBL trophy.

Overall, the right-handed batter scored 452 runs in 11 games at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of over 200. He also made two centuries in his short stint.

Owen’s extraordinary efforts have caught the attention several times. However, the 23-year-old is yet to debut for his national team and to secure an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. As of the recent mega auction, Owen had registered but didn’t make it to the cut. Someday, his consistency will help him reach great heights in the cricket world.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
BBL 2024-25
Mitchell Owen
One-Day Cup 2024-25

Related posts

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami Limps Off the Field! Massive Injury Scare For India During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

India are already without Bumrah and losing another frontline pacer will be a major blow.
3:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

How Was Indian National Anthem on the Playlist? ‘Furious’ PCB Seeks Clarification From the ICC

According to a PTI report, PCB demanded an explanation from ICC after the Indian anthem was accidentally played in Lahore.
3:10 pm
Sreejita Sen

‘KKR Quota’ – Fans React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Pakistan Clash, Continues to Sit Out in Champions Trophy 2025

Arshdeep Singh not included in India's Playing XI against Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.
2:57 pm
Disha Asrani
India odi team champions trophy

‘Haarke Chale Jaate Hain’ – Pakistan Batting Consultant Delivers Scathing Remark About India on the Eve of IND vs PAK Encounter

2:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sanjay Manjrekar Makes a Huge Claim About Rohit Sharma’s Retirement

‘Very Unlikely’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Makes a Huge Claim About Rohit Sharma’s Retirement

He will be 40 by the time the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives, making his future in international cricket uncertain.
1:11 pm
Sagar Paul
Yuvraj Singh reminded fans of his superior fielding abilities during the inaugural International Masters League 2025 contest.

Yuvraj Singh Rolls Back the Clock With Stunning Boundary Catch in International Masters League 2025 [WATCH]

Yuvraj Singh took a fabulous catch on the boundary ropes to amaze one and all with his agility at this age.
9:43 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy