More Embarrassment for Pakistan After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit; Newly Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Starts Leaking After Single Spell of Rain

It is also the venue for the Final unless India qualifies and it's shifted to Dubai

Pakistan were subjected to more ridicule following their early exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. In a new video going viral on social media, newly constructed Gaddafi Stadium, which is also the venue for the Final (unless India qualifies and it’s shifted to Dubai), was seen leaking after just a single spell of rain.

Notably, there were questions over the readiness of the stadiums but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had assured that everything was in order. However, the new video circulating online shows the situation to be otherwise.

Water could be seen dripping in the washroom area and the facility looked like a mess. Check the video below.

لاہور کا قذافی اسٹیڈیم ایک ہی بارش میں ٹپک پڑا۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/MuIcB6oxDZ — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) March 1, 2025

ALSO READ:

Pakistan failed to meet expectations both on and off the field

Pakistan hosted an ICC event after a gap of over 30 years, but the PCB faced significant criticism for its handling of the event. The PCB invested millions in upgrading Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025.

These renovations included the installation of new floodlights, hospitality boxes, electronic scoreboards, and LED towers. However, viral videos on social media exposed numerous shortcomings, tarnishing the PCB’s reputation. Issues ranged from inadequate security and poor drainage systems to subpar facilities within the stadiums, leaving fans deeply disappointed.

Meanwhile, the PCB also announced a full ticket refund for fans affected by the cancellation of two Champions Trophy 2025 matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Australia vs South Africa game on February 25 and the Bangladesh vs Pakistan encounter on February 27 were called off without a single ball being bowled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

This decision aimed to appease the frustrations of supporters who had eagerly anticipated some action.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube