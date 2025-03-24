News
news
Last updated: March 24, 2025

New Zealand Name Pakistan-Born 21-Year-Old in ODI Squad, Kane Williamson Remains Unavailable

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Tom Latham will lead the side in the absence of Mitchell Santner.

After the completion of the five-match T20I series, New Zealand will host Pakistan in a three-match ODI leg. Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the squad that will lock horns against the Men in Green in the 50-overs format. On the other hand, Kane Williamson has kept himself out of selection and is currently a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025)

Tom Latham will lead the side in the absence of Mitchell Santner while the Kiwis have also named uncapped 21-year-old Pakistan-origin cricketer Muhammad Abbas.

Abbas made a strong impression during last summer’s Ford Trophy, scoring 340 runs at an average of 42.50, including his maiden List A century—a match-winning 104 against the Central Stags in New Plymouth. His performances for New Zealand A against Australia A further highlighted his potential as a rising talent.

Originally from Pakistan, Abbas moved to New Zealand with his family at just one year old. Cricket runs in his blood—his father, Azhar Abbas, played first-class cricket in Pakistan before representing Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand. Currently, Azhar serves as the assistant coach for the Wellington Firebirds.

At just 21, Abbas is already regarded as one of the most exciting white-ball prospects in domestic cricket. A skilled all-rounder, he strengthens the squad’s middle-order batting while also providing a valuable left-arm seam bowling option.

Top New Zealand stars unavailable due to IPL 2025

With key players like Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Glenn Phillips unavailable due to IPL commitments, the team has been bolstered by a mix of promising young talent and seasoned internationals.

The ODI series starts with the first game in Napier on March 29, followed by matches on April 2 and April 5 at Hamilton and Mount Maunganui respectively.

New Zealand ODI squad v Pakistan

Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

IPL 2025
Kane Williamson
Muhammad Abbas
NZ vs PAK

