Former Keeper Names Discarded All-Rounder As Pakistan T20 Captain, Drops Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for a white-ball series in March-April.

After a disappointing Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will tour New Zealand for a white-ball series in March-April. The team performed poorly in the tournament, losing to New Zealand and India in the group stage, while their final match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain.

Latif’s Preferred T20I Squad: No Babar, No Rizwan

Following this poor performance, changes are expected for the upcoming series. Former cricketer Rashid Latif has shared his squad for the five-match T20I series, leaving out Babar Azam and Naseem Shah.

He has also not included Mohammad Rizwan in the T20I squad, naming Shadab Khan as the new captain.

Rashid Latif Squad of Pakistan for T20I Series Against New Zealand



Shadab Khan (C), Muhammad Haris, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hassan Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Abdul Samad, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah Included in Latif’s ODI Squad

Rashid Latif has also named his squad for the ODI series against New Zealand, leaving out star pacer Shaheen Afridi. However, he has included Babar Azam and Naseem Shah, unlike in the T20I team.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side, with Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, and Salman Ali Agha also part of the squad.

Rashid Latif ODI squad of Pakistan for ODIs against New Zealand:

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Imam-ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Muqeem, Faheem Ashraf

Pakistan will play a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the first T20I starting on March 16.

