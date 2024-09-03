Star India player ruled out of the first round of Duleep Trophy due to hand injury

Ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, a star Indian batter has sustained an injury which will keep him out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was in Team C in the Duleep Trophy, won’t feature in the team’s first game against Team D in Ananthapur due to a hand injury. He sustained it during the third day of the Buchi Babu contest between Mumbai and TNCA XI and didn’t come on the field on the final day of that game.

Initially, it was a precautional move to keep him fit for the opening fixture of the Duleep Trophy, but the injury is now severe enough to keep him out of the first round. Consequently, Suryakumar is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for assessment and rehabilitation and has been advised to rest by the medical team.

This injury means Suryakumar won’t be able to make a mark in the first round of the Duleep Trophy tournament, which was a path towards the Indian Test team. The performances in this tournament will definitely impact selections for the Bangladesh Test series.

Suryakumar Yadav keen to reclaim a spot in the Test squad

Recently, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his desire to return to the Test team. He featured in a solitary red-ball game for India, which came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023 in Nagpur, but could only score eight runs.

Suryakumar enrolled in the Buchi Babu Tournament and the Duleep Trophy to earn his Test spot again. He hasn’t featured in a First Class game since July last year when he played for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy final.

Even if he gets fit before the Test series, Suryakumar won’t get a place in the Bangladesh series. Several players are ahead in the pecking order and deserve a spot after working hard in the domestic circuit.

The only way for him to get noticed by selectors was by performing in the Duleep Trophy. The Duleep Trophy games will start on September 5, with Team A taking on Team B while Team C will face off against Team D.

