Not Chennai, Tamil Nadu plans for brand new state-of-the-art cricket stadium in this district

The state government has floated the tenders in order to prepare a detailed project report to construct the international cricket stadium in Coimbatore, which is intended to have the largest seating capacity in the country.

According to sources, it has been reported that the bidders have been asked to submit the bid within a month. Sources have revealed that the site earmarked for the cricket stadium is located 16 km from Coimbatore city on NH 544, which connects Salem and Kochi. The state prisons department has 200 acres of land, of which 198 will be needed to prepare the stadium.

The Sports Department is currently looking at constructing the stadium to have the biggest seating capacity in the stadium, which could also have five-star facilities for the members, VIP, and corporate sectors, state-of-the-art player lounges, media and broadcasting centres, cafeterias and restaurants for the public, viewing galleries, and a cricket museum.

The sources have further revealed that it is further set to include an indoor practice arena, a specialist indoor fielding zone, pitch curation training, lecture theatres, and a high performance centre. In addition to this, the government has invited ideas from the bidders for the restaurant, spa, dormitories, and recreation facilities for the players. The members of the clubhouse, sports bar, and restaurant are also included in the plan.

Meanwhile, among other objectives that the bidders will be given is the creation of a forum for research and rehabilitation for the umpires, players, and technicians, as well as coaches. They have also been asked to incorporate all the possible recent concepts involving stadium design to ensure a high standard of public seating and hospitality.

