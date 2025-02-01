Will Mohammed Shami Play Fifth IND vs ENG T20I? India Bowling Coach Provides Update

Shami played in the third T20I in Rajkot and bowled three overs

India bowling coach Morne Morkel hinted that Mohammed Shami could be part of the playing XI in the fifth and final T20I against England following India’s 15-run win in the fourth match in Pune on Friday.

Shami played in the third T20I in Rajkot and recorded 0-25 from his three overs.

Morne Morkel hails Mohammed Shami’s impact

Morkel hailed Shami’s impact on the India dressing room following his return after a gap of 15 months due to an ankle injury.

“Just for him to share his experience and his knowledge at training is a massive boost for this young bowling unit and for Indian cricket, so yeah, great to have Shami back in the mix,” Morkel said in the post-match press conference.

India brought back left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh into the playing XI for the fourth T20I as they used the services Hardik Pandya and concussion substitute Harshit Rana as pace-bowling options in the match.

Also Read:

Morkel didn’t specify anything about Shami’s match fitness in the first two matches or the fourth T20I but said the Bengal pacer has been doing well in the nets.

“Shami’s been bowling really well, catching to him at warm-ups… so very happy he’s coming along. He’s probably going to get an opportunity in the next game, we’ll see how things go, but excited to have him back in the group,” Morkel said.

India anxious about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness ahead of Champions Trophy

India will be careful not to rush Shami as he is part of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Before the squad announcement, the 34-year-old played three games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bengal and bowled a full quota of 10 overs in the pre-quarterfinal game against Haryana and claimed 3-61.

While Shami is slowly making his return, India will be sweating on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah who suffered a lower back injury during the fifth Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah has been named in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy and also the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12.

India are in Group A in the Champions Trophy alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan and will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.