News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
news
Last updated: March 21, 2025

With ICC Ban Ending, Star Player Eyes 2027 World Cup for Comeback

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The star Zimbabwe player has set his sights on participating in the 2027 World Cup. He last played international cricket in 2021.

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has set his sights on making a comeback to international cricket and hopes to play the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Brendan Taylor is currently serving the final months of his three-and-a-half year ban after he breached the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

‘I still want to play’: Taylor

The ban will end in July and Taylor will be able to play again from July 25. While Taylor had thought of switching to coaching, it was Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni who persuaded him to continue playing. “I still want to play and I believe I could make an impact as a player,” Taylor was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“I look at where I’m at physically and mentally and if I didn’t feel I could do it, I wouldn’t bother. Givemore has really supported me on this. He sort of shut down the coaching role for now and said, ‘Can you play and try to push yourself up until the 2027 World Cup?’ Granted I’ll be 41 then but with sobriety, I’m living my truest form.”

ALSO READ:

In 2022, Brendan Taylor had revealed that he was addicted to drugs and alcohol. He had also said that match-fixers, who filmed Taylor consuming cocaine, had approached him to fix games. He also received a threat from the fixers saying that the video would be released publicly had he not cooperated with them. He opened up on the incident after four months and released a public statement in January 2022.

When Brendan Taylor announced retirement from international cricket

However, rather than going ahead with the offer of the match-fixers, Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2021. However, he didn’t reveal why he had announced his retirement. In a bid to further recover, Taylor underwent rehabilitation at a centre in the Nyanga region of Zimbabwe, where he spent 90 days along with another patient and a sponsor.

Taylor said that the sponsor “showed me a new way to live”. However, Taylor has completely recovered from his drug and alcohol addiction ever since, and even opened a private coaching facility at his home. He has also made a gradual return to training. While he cannot play with domestic and international teams yet, the 39-year-old has been training by using the facilities at St John’s College which is located in Harare.

Since making his international debut in 2004, Taylor has played 34 Tests, 205 ODIs and 45 T20Is for Zimbabwe. He has scored 2320, 6684 and 934 runs in the three formats respectively, hitting 17 hundreds (None in T20Is) and 57 fifties.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Brendan Taylor
Cricket
Zimbabwe

Related posts

Andy Flower RCB IPL 2025 new ball rule

‘Make It An Even Contest’ : RCB Coach Welcomes IPL 2025 Rule To Counter Dew

During the second innings of every IPL 2025 match, the umpires can replace the ball after 11 overs in order to negate dew advantage
7:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
ravinchandra ashwin csk ipl 2025

R Ashwin Receives Rare Honour From Chennai, Street To Be Named After CSK Spinner

It is common for state associations to name a stand in the stadium after their star players
6:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
Siraj on Virat Kohli Role in Career Success RCB IPL 2025

‘Has Been Very Emotional…’: Former RCB Player Reveals Virat Kohli’s Contribution To His Career Ahead Of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans acquired the player for INR 12.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
7:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
Hasan Nawaz Pakistan 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Meet Hasan Nawaz: 22-Year-Old Pakistan Sensation Breaks Babar Azam’s Record With Blistering Century

He took 44 balls to achieve this feat.
5:10 pm
Disha Asrani

‘300-Run Total Is Possible’: Former SRH Player’s BOLD Prediction Ahead of IPL 2025

SRH put up 250+ scores thrice in IPL 2024.
2:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Siraj replies to Rohit Sharma's claim about wickets with odl ball

‘Among The World’s 10 Fastest Bowlers’ – Mohammed Siraj Responds to Rohit Sharma’s Comments, Makes Bold Claim After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Rohit Sharma had mentioned Siraj's ability to pick wickets with the old ball for his Champions Trophy snub
10:57 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.