'Not built in a day' - Yuvraj Singh shares heartwarming video on Abhishek Sharma's journey

Mentor Yuvraj Singh shared a heartfelt message and a special video clip for India's star cricketer Abhishek Sharma after his first-ever international hundred during the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe. The left-handed batter made an excellent mark against Zimbabwe after being dismissed for a golden duck in the opening game.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has had an immense impact on Abhishek's growth, as the two men even witnessed the T20 World Cup 2024 final together. Now, the young batter has received a unique tweet from the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning star on social media, complimenting him for reaching his first century during the second T20I game against Zimbabwe. In addition to this, the tweet also featured a lovely video clip that showcased Abhishek's initial journey and how that had helped him to take the game to the epitome of the level.

Abhishek, who was using his skipper Shubman Gill's borrowed bat, blasted a spectacular century off 47 balls that helped India post 234-2 in 20 overs. The young batter accomplished triple-digit figures in just 46 balls with a strike rate of 212.77. In addition, the 23-year-old young sensation was named Player of the Match after reaching the third-fastest T20I century for India.

Watch: Yuvraj Singh's unique video with a wonderful note for India's young sensation

Rome wasn't built in a day!



Congratulations @IamAbhiSharma4 on the journey to your first International 100! Many more to come 👊💯 #AbhishekSharma #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/7qfZJTiqOd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2024



The 23-year-old's international career took an awful turn when he was dismissed for zero runs in the opening game of the series. Abhishek, who had previously made headlines with Pat Cummins led-Sunrisers Hyderabad during their run in the IPL 2024, slammed seven fours and eight sixes in his brilliant effort to help India post the massive total. However, during the chase, Zimbabwe got out for 134 in 18.4 overs, and Wessley Madhevere (43) was the leading scorer for the team. However, Ravi Bishnoi (2/11) and Washington Sundar (1/28) both made major contributions, and Avesh Khan (3/15) and Mukesh Kumar (3/37) were among the best bowlers.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe won the opening match of the five-match series by 13 runs on Saturday, despite the game being low-scoring. As a result, the series currently stands at 1-1.

