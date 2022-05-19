WATCH: Marcus Stoinis runs wildly like Imran Tahir after dismissing Umesh Yadav to seal LSG’s thrilling win

With 21 required off the last over, Stonis went for 4, 6, 6 and 2 before returning with back-to-back scalps of Rinku Singh and Umesh Yadav.

The 66th match of IPL 2022 played between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday turned out to be one of the competitions’ best ever high-scoring thrillers, with a whopping 418 runs being scored across two innings. At the end, it was LSG who emerged victorious by two runs, which helped them confirm a playoffs berth.

LSG seemed to have sealed the seal with Andre Russell gone in the 17th over, leaving KKR still needing 61 off 20. However, some breathtaking blitz from Rinku Singh (40 off 15) and Sunil Narine (21* off 7) evened the contest.

With 21 required of the last over, Rinku smashed Marcus Stoinis for a four and two sixes followed by a brace, before being caught brilliantly by Evin Lewis at the sweeper cover region in the game’s decisive twist. With three required off the final ball, Stoinis bowled a perfect dipping yorker to Umesh Yadav, who missed a slog to see his off-stump rattled.

The Australian all-rounder went on a wild celebratory run, one which resembled that of South Africa’s Imran Tahir. Much like it used to be the case with Tahir, Stoinis was uncatchable for his teammates, who themselves were elated and pumped up, as was the dugout, including mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Watch the video here: