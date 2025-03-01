Steven Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal After CSK Star for IPL 2025 Has a Brainfade During Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

If Smith had not withdrawn the appeal the batter would likely have been given out by third umpire Chris Gaffaney.

Afghanistan’s innings was in progress when Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis removed the bails at the striker’s end while Noor Ahmad was outside his crease before the over was officially called.

Noor was not attempting a run but had stepped out to speak with his batting partner Azmatullah Omarzai, thinking the ball was dead. However, the ball remains in play until the umpire calls over and umpire Alex Wharf had not done so yet.

Steven Smith Withdraws the Appeal

Replays confirmed that Noor was outside his crease but Smith quickly signalled to the umpires to withdraw the appeal even though Inglis appeared eager to proceed with it. Just before this, Noor had taken a single after Omarzai hit Nathan Ellis through midwicket and called him through ensuring he would keep the strike for the next over.

Although Afghanistan was not attempting to gain an unfair advantage, the rules are clear as runouts remain valid dismissals until the ball is officially dead. If Smith had not withdrawn the appeal, Noor would have been given out by third umpire Chris Gaffaney.

Australia has previously upheld appeals in similar situations even when batters were not trying to take a run. A well-known example was during the 2023 Lords Test against England. In that match, Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after Jonny Bairstow left his crease before the ball was declared dead.

Australia Advances to Semi-Finals

Talking about the match, Afghanistan batted first and scored 273 runs in the first innings. Sediqullah Atal scored 85, while Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 67. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Australia reached 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs. But rain interrupted play, leading to the match being abandoned. As a result, Australia qualified for the semi-finals, while Afghanistan now has to wait for the result of the South Africa vs England clash on March 1. They will be hoping for a big win from England over South Africa to keep their chances alive.

