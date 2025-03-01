News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Steve Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal After CSK Star for IPL 2025 Has a Brainfade During Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]
watch
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Steven Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal After CSK Star for IPL 2025 Has a Brainfade During Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

If Smith had not withdrawn the appeal the batter would likely have been given out by third umpire Chris Gaffaney.

Steve Smith Withdraws Run Out Appeal After CSK Star for IPL 2025 Has a Brainfade During Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Afghanistan’s innings was in progress when Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis removed the bails at the striker’s end while Noor Ahmad was outside his crease before the over was officially called.

Noor was not attempting a run but had stepped out to speak with his batting partner Azmatullah Omarzai, thinking the ball was dead. However, the ball remains in play until the umpire calls over and umpire Alex Wharf had not done so yet.

Steven Smith Withdraws the Appeal

Replays confirmed that Noor was outside his crease but Smith quickly signalled to the umpires to withdraw the appeal even though Inglis appeared eager to proceed with it. Just before this, Noor had taken a single after Omarzai hit Nathan Ellis through midwicket and called him through ensuring he would keep the strike for the next over.

Although Afghanistan was not attempting to gain an unfair advantage, the rules are clear as runouts remain valid dismissals until the ball is officially dead. If Smith had not withdrawn the appeal, Noor would have been given out by third umpire Chris Gaffaney.

Australia has previously upheld appeals in similar situations even when batters were not trying to take a run. A well-known example was during the 2023 Lords Test against England. In that match, Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after Jonny Bairstow left his crease before the ball was declared dead.

ALSO READ:

Australia Advances to Semi-Finals

Talking about the match, Afghanistan batted first and scored 273 runs in the first innings. Sediqullah Atal scored 85, while Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 67. For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Australia reached 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs. But rain interrupted play, leading to the match being abandoned. As a result, Australia qualified for the semi-finals, while Afghanistan now has to wait for the result of the South Africa vs England clash on March 1. They will be hoping for a big win from England over South Africa to keep their chances alive.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AFG vs AUS
Australia
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Josh Inglis
Noor Ahmad
Steven Smith

Related posts

Set To Make RCB XI in IPL 2025, Batter Smashes 6 out of Stadium in DY Patil T20 2025 [WATCH]

He pulled the delivery over the backward square leg region, and the ball went out of the park, into the trees.
February 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
Fazalhaq Farooqi

Why was Fazalhaq Farooqi called back Onto The Field By The Umpires Ahead of Final Over in Thriller against England in Champions Trophy 2025?

He was briefly replaced by Nangeyalia Kharote.
February 26, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Fan Waving Indian Flag Gets Dragged and Treated Brutally in Lahore Stadium During Champions Trophy 2025

[WATCH] Fan Waving Indian Flag Gets Dragged and Treated Brutally in Lahore Stadium During Champions Trophy 2025

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.
February 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Richa Ghosh did an MS Dhoni-esque run out on the final delivery of the ninth Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 to draw the game.

Richa Ghosh Does an MS Dhoni-Esque Run-Out To Enforce the First-Ever Super Over in WPL History

Fans were immediately reminded of MS Dhoni's iconic run-out on the final delivery against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup 2016 at the same venue.
February 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Shikhar Dhawan gives best fielder award to Axar Patel

Shikhar Dhawan Invited to Indian Dressing Room; Gives Out ‘Best Fielder’ Award to THIS Star After Pakistan Win [WATCH]

The video was posted by the Indian cricket team on their social media channels.
February 24, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Sends ‘Relax’ Message to Dressing Room After Last Ball Hundred vs Pakistan [WATCH]

February 23, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy