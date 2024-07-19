Watch: Ryan Rickelton’s audacious shot leaves Carmi le Roux bleeding in MLC 2024

South Africa-born pacer Carmi le Roux was on the receiving end of a nasty blow during the game between San Fransico Unicorns and the Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024.

Star cricketer Carmi le Roux was smashed on the face by an audacious shot during the Major League Cricket match. The incident happened on Wednesday, July 17, at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina, while South African star Le Roux was bowling for the San Francisco Unicorns against the Seattle Orcas. Notably, it seems that the Proteas star had been bowling well and was limiting the Seattle hitters before getting hit by a hard-driven shot from star batter Ryan Rickelton.

The 31-year-old cricketer went on to bowl a full delivery to stylish right-handed batter Ryan Rickelton that struck him. Le Roux did not have time to react as the ball came crashing back at the bowler with that much force. After the incident, Johannesburg was evidently in terrible pain and was unable to begin bowling again.

MLC UPDATE:

Carmi le roux(bowler)is ok, he walks off the field. pic.twitter.com/Rl3WdYGeR2 — Sam Sam (@trdrsam300) July 16, 2024



Le Roux had to be replaced by team captain Corey Anderson to complete the over. After being struck by the ball, Le Roux did not get back onto the pitch. The right-arm pacer went on to bowl 1.4 overs for 11 runs. His absence, however, had little effect on the game, as the San Francisco Unicorns bowlers were brilliant. The most impressive bowler, Liam Plunkett, took three wickets while conceding just 26 runs.

The Unicorns dominated the game by 23 runs, restricting the Seattle Orcas to 142/6 thanks to the wickets taken by Pat Cummins, Corey Anderson, and Matthew Short. The only Seattle batter who showed resilience was Shehan Jayasuriya, who smashed 54 runs off of 37 balls. The rest of the batting lineup struggled, while Ryan Rickelton hit 29 runs.

The boys did a great job in the back end of the batting innings: Corey Anderson

Following their victory over the Seattle Orcas, San Francisco Unicorns captain Corey Anderson praised his team's strong finish. Pat Cummins and young Krishnamurthi made significant contributions, which Anderson highlighted in the post-match address. He acknowledged that their efforts were crucial to the team's success.

Telegram Group Join Now

“Pretty good result. The boys did a great job in the back end of the batting innings and then came out strong with the ball. (On Krishnamurthi) He's a young kid who's got so much talent. Huge pluses for him today. It was a pretty big innings in the context of the game. 20 odds in a game like this is huge,” Anderson said.

Also Read: Discarded Indian player shines for Knight Riders in their MLC 2024 Opening game

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube