News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Desert Storm 2.0! Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock With a 64 off 33 Against Australia in IMLT20 2025
watch
Last updated: March 6, 2025

Desert Storm 2.0! Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock With a 64 off 33 Against Australia in IMLT20 2025 [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The epitome of the knock was when Sachin launched an onslaught on Ben Hilfenhaus.

Desert Storm 2.0! Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock With a 64 off 33 Against Australia in IMLT20 2025

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar reminded fans of his iconic knock against Australia in the 1998 Coca Cola Cup which is famously known as the Desert Storm.

Sachin put up another batting masterclass against the Aussies, this time in the ongoing International Master’s League (IMLT20 2025), scoring a fiery 64 off 33 balls comprising seven boundaries and four maximums.

The epitome of his class came during the third over of India Masters’ innings when Sachin launched an onslaught on Ben Hilfenhaus.

The 51-year-old hit Hilfenhaus for a boundary and consecutive sixes.

Sachin started with a flawless straight drive, sending the ball racing to the boundary. He then confidently advanced down the pitch and lofted the ball over long-off for a stunning six. Sachin capped off the over with a powerful back-foot hook shot that sailed over the deep square leg boundary.

ALSO READ:

What happened during the Desert Storm?

The 1998 Coca Cola Cup saw Australia, New Zealand and India play a high-octane tri-series in the scorching conditions of UAE.

In the first Australia match, Sachin Tendulkar played a deft unbeaten innings of 143* of 131 against a lethal bowling attack of Glenn McGrath, Michael Kasprowicz, and Shane Warne among others. Interestingly, during Sachin’s innings, a dust storm disrupted play for 25 minutes, which was later etched in cricket folklore. Although the knock was not just a display of technical prowess but also mental fortitude, it eventually went in vain as India could not churn out a win in the end.

In the series finale against the Aussies once again, Sachin delivered another masterclass on his birthday, scoring 134 off 131 balls while chasing 273. The “Desert Storm” innings thus remain a testament to Tendulkar’s greatness, cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s all-time greats.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IMLT20 2025
India Masters
Sachin Tendulkar

Related posts

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya Soaks Up Pressure of Four Dot Balls in Style; Smokes a Humongous 106m Six off Tanveer Sangha

He did not even look after hitting the shot!
1:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul

‘Main maar raha tha’: Frustrated KL Rahul tells Virat Kohli after latter’s dismissal in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final [WATCH]

KL Rahul was frustrated after Virat Kohli's dismissal in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia.
5:17 pm
Vishnu PN
Shreyas Iyer Alex Carey direct hit Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Shreyas Iyer Showcases Fielding Brilliance with Direct-Hit To Run-Out Alex Carey in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Shreyas Iyer's accurate throw at the keeper's end helped India dismiss Alex Carey in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.
7:16 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.
March 4, 2025
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami Steve Smith drop Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Mohammed Shami Drops Steven Smith: After Travis Head, India Pacer Shells Another Return Catch in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami had earlier dropped a catch which would have dismissed Travis Head.
March 4, 2025
Vishnu PN
UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]

UNREAL luck for Steven Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don’t dislodge [WATCH]

Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.
8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy