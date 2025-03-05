Desert Storm 2.0! Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock With a 64 off 33 Against Australia in IMLT20 2025

The epitome of the knock was when Sachin launched an onslaught on Ben Hilfenhaus.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar reminded fans of his iconic knock against Australia in the 1998 Coca Cola Cup which is famously known as the Desert Storm.

Sachin put up another batting masterclass against the Aussies, this time in the ongoing International Master’s League (IMLT20 2025), scoring a fiery 64 off 33 balls comprising seven boundaries and four maximums.

The epitome of his class came during the third over of India Masters’ innings when Sachin launched an onslaught on Ben Hilfenhaus.

The 51-year-old hit Hilfenhaus for a boundary and consecutive sixes.

Sachin started with a flawless straight drive, sending the ball racing to the boundary. He then confidently advanced down the pitch and lofted the ball over long-off for a stunning six. Sachin capped off the over with a powerful back-foot hook shot that sailed over the deep square leg boundary.

ALSO READ:

What happened during the Desert Storm?

The 1998 Coca Cola Cup saw Australia, New Zealand and India play a high-octane tri-series in the scorching conditions of UAE.

In the first Australia match, Sachin Tendulkar played a deft unbeaten innings of 143* of 131 against a lethal bowling attack of Glenn McGrath, Michael Kasprowicz, and Shane Warne among others. Interestingly, during Sachin’s innings, a dust storm disrupted play for 25 minutes, which was later etched in cricket folklore. Although the knock was not just a display of technical prowess but also mental fortitude, it eventually went in vain as India could not churn out a win in the end.

In the series finale against the Aussies once again, Sachin delivered another masterclass on his birthday, scoring 134 off 131 balls while chasing 273. The “Desert Storm” innings thus remain a testament to Tendulkar’s greatness, cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s all-time greats.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube