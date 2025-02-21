News
KL Rahul Beats These Two India Players To Win Fielding Medal in India Dressing Room
watch
Last updated: February 21, 2025

KL Rahul Beats These Two India Players To Win Fielding Medal in India Dressing Room [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KL Rahul won the medal, which was presented to him by Ravindra Jadeja.

KL Rahul Beats These Two India Players To Win Fielding Medal in India Dressing Room

India played their first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue performed well and won the match by six wickets.

KL Rahul Wins Best Fielder Award

With this win, the popular ‘Best Fielder of the Match’ award made its return, just like it was given during the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup. The nominees for the award, as shown in the video, were Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul. In the end, KL Rahul won the medal, which was presented to him by Ravindra Jadeja.

Rahul, who has been a reliable keeper behind the stumps, took four catches in the first innings. Two of them, off Axar Patel’s bowling, were particularly sharp. His quick reflexes and understanding of the bowlers’ plans helped him earn the award. In the video Mohammed Shami jokingly said,” Catch to mera bhi accha tha yaar,”.

ALSO READ:

India’s Strong Start to the Champions Trophy

India began their Champions Trophy journey on a high note with a dominating performance against Bangladesh. In the first innings, India’s bowlers dominated early, taking four wickets within the first eight overs, making scoring difficult for Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers were eventually bowled out for 228 in 49.4 overs. Mohammed Shami marked his return to an ICC event with a brilliant five-wicket haul, while Harshit Rana picked up three wickets, and Axar Patel took two. Axar was close to a hat-trick, but skipper Rohit Sharma dropped a catch in the slips.

Chasing 229, India got off to a solid start, but Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 41. Virat Kohli was out for 22 runs, while Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel scored 15 and eight runs, respectively. But Shubman Gill led the run chase with a brilliant hundred and remained not out until the end. KL Rahul provided good support, scoring 41 runs as India won their first match with ease.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
KL Rahul
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli

