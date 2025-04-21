News
Naseem Shah Cleans Up Former Delhi Capitals Star With Brilliant Delivery in PSL 2025
watch
Last updated: April 21, 2025

[WATCH] Naseem Shah Cleans Up Former Delhi Capitals Star With Brilliant Delivery in PSL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Karachi Kings skipper could score only three runs from four balls.

Naseem Shah Cleans Up Former Delhi Capitals Star With Brilliant Delivery in PSL 2025

Naseem Shah bowled a brilliant delivery to dismiss former Delhi Capitals star David Warner in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Naseem Shah Cleans Up David Warner with a Beauty

In the match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, during the second over of the first innings, Naseem Shah bowled a brilliant delivery to dismiss David Warner. It was a good length ball on off stump that came back in sharply.

Warner was caught stuck at the crease, missed it completely, and the ball went on to hit the top of the stumps. He looked a bit surprised as he walked off. It was a perfect delivery.

Karachi Kings skipper could score only three runs from four balls and now has just 46 runs in four matches this season. Naseem Shah also took the wicket of Khushdil Shah and finished his spell with 2 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs.

ALSO READ:

Islamabad’s All-Round Effort Secures Comfortable Win

Islamabad United decided to bowl first and made early breakthroughs by dismissing David Warner and James Vince cheaply. Karachi Kings struggled through the innings, with only Tim Seifert managing 30 off 37 balls. Abbas Afridi gave a late push with an unbeaten 24 off 9 balls, taking Kings to 128 in 20 overs. Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 17, while Naseem Shah and Jason Holder also took two wickets each.

In the chase, Sahibzada Farhan gave Islamabad a quick start with 30 off 18 balls. After two quick wickets, Azam Khan and Shadab Khan added a steady 65-run partnership. Azam scored 31 off 30, while Shadab remained unbeaten on 47 off 40 to seal the win by six wickets. Despite a couple of wickets from Hasan Ali and others, Karachi couldn’t defend the low total.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

David Warner
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
Naseem Shah
PSL 2025

