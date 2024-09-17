[Watch] Shadab Khan mocks Shaheen Afridi in Champions One Day Cup

Pakistan star cricketer Shadab Khan sledged Shaheen Shah Afridi during the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup match number five clash between Lions and Panthers at Iqbal Cricket Stadium. The left-arm seamer was bamboozled by the all-rounder's delivery before a fierce moment between two Pakistan star cricketers. Shaheen Afridi-led Lions suffered their second loss in the ongoing showpiece event, while Panthers, which has been led by Shadab Khan, won the game by 84 runs.

The Shadab Khan-led Panthers posted a massive total of 283 runs before being bundled out in the game in 46.5 overs after opting to bat first in the game. Star middle-order batters Mubasir Khan and Haider Ali hammered 90 and 84 runs, respectively. In addition, captain Shadab Khan also chipped in 37 off 29 balls featuring five boundaries with a solid strike rate of 128.

Also Read: Watch: Pakistan batter throws helmet in frustration after being dismissed by Shadab Khan in Champions Cup

Watch: Shadab Khan was seen engaging in some sledding with Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 29th ver of the game during the Lions innings



However, Shadab Khan was seen engaging in some sledging with his Pakistani teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 29th over of the game during the Lions innings. The Lions were struggling at 156/6 in their run chase of 284. The side had expected Shaheen Afridi to boost the lower order of the game after such a batting collapse, but Panthers skipper Khan beat him brilliantly in the game. The 24-year-old cricketer departed for an eight-ball duck, and his side was bundled out for just 199 runs in 35 overs.

Also Read: [Watch] Pakistan batter messes up SKY-like catch in Champions Cup; gets trolled

Shadab Khan seems impressed with his googly delivery but later was seen fuming to Shaheen Shah Afridi with some nasty words. However, Afridi appeared confused and chuckled in response. The intense moment between these two Pakistani cricketers has quickly gone viral on social media.

Also Read: IND vs BAN Tests Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.