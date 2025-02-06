News
Last updated: February 6, 2025

Travis Head Brings Out Unique Celebration After Dismissing Sri Lanka’s Key Batsman [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Travis Head's celebration goes viral after dismissing Sri Lanka’s top batter in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium.

Australia all-rounder Travis Head once again made the headlines, but this time with his bowling skills. His celebration after dismissing Sri Lanka’s top batter in the second Test at the Galle International Stadium has gained the attention of the netizens.

In the second Test of the bilateral series, the hosts failed to get a good start after losing three wickets for 101 runs. Head, the part-time off-spinner, struck in his first over to get Kamindu Mendis’ wicket.

Head bamboozled Mendis with a short-pitched ball outside the off-stump. The No.5 batter couldn’t judge its extra bounce, giving an outside edge straight to Steven Smith at the slip. Mendis’ dismissal for just 13 runs in 21 balls increased the trouble for Sri Lanka as they were at 126/4 and well on course to get whitewashed by the visitors in the two-match series.

ALSO READ:

Aussie Bowlers Dominate The Second Test

Sri Lanka had a rough start after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Experienced spinner Nathan Lyon struck early to remove both the openers before taking out Angelo Mathews for just one run.

Dinesh Chandimal was the only silver lining with a knock of 74 while Aussie bowlers continued to strike at regular intervals to dent the hosts.

Australia had won the first match of the series by a whopping margin. They are set to play the World Test Championship 2025 Final against South Africa later this year in England.

