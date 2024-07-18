Watch: Weirdest, unluckiest dismissal of all-time in the T20 Blast

Ned Leonard got caught out in the most bizarre way possible by Ben Cliff in the Second Eleven Twenty20 final.

Star bowler Ben Cliff took great batter Ned Leonard's catch in the most bizarre way during the Second Eleven T20 game. The game was played on Tuesday, July 16, at Wormsley, between Somerset and Yorkshire. The Somerset batter can be seen hitting a full-length ball for a straight drive in Yorkshire, but it first hit the non-striker before moving in the direction of the bowler. The pacer grabbed a simple deflection catch by keeping his eyes on the ball until the very last possible moment. He went on to be dismissed for a two-ball duck.

The right-arm seamer returned and stunned Somerset with the wicket of Leonard after taking the much-priced scalps of George Thomas and Finley Hill earlier. When Leonard tried to make space for himself, Cliff delivered a full-length delivery into his body from over the wicket. Following it, Leonard hit out directly at Kasey Aldridge, who was on the non-striker's end. Aldridge tried to get out of the ball's path; however, he was struck in the back. The ball therefore bounced off his upper body and fell nicely into Cliff's hands for a quick catch.

Also Read: Shan Masood involved in weird dismissal drama in T20 Blast

Watch the most bizzare dismissal here:

How about this for a caught and bowled for Ben Cliff 😁#YorkshireFamily pic.twitter.com/Y0aXUQPsoU — Yorkshire Vikings (@YorkshireCCC) July 16, 2024



Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, Somerset thrashed Yorkshire by 66 runs in the Second Eleven Twenty20 final, owing to a masterful all-around performance. After batting first, Somerset was bundled out for 191 runs in 20 overs. Finley Hill, James Rew, and Andrew Umeed scored greatly with their respective scores of 35 (25), 27 (17), and 21 (13). Ben Cliff and Dominic Leech took three and two wickets, respectively, but George Hill became Yorkshire's standout bowler with figures of 4/33.

Also Read: Ben Stokes reacts on social media to 'out of the world' catch in T20 Blast

Meanwhile, during the chase, Yorkshire were bowled out for 125 in 16.5 overs. Though they got off to strong starts, George Hill (22 off 19), Yash Vagadia (27 off 15), James Wharton (19 off 15), and Captain William Luxton (34 off 25), the side failed to carry the team across to the finish line.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.