Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Qualification Scenario: How Can MI Make the Final

While Delhi Capitals have completed all their league games, Mumbai Indians still have one match left to play.

Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), and Mumbai Indians (MI) have already qualified for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 playoffs. However, the battle for the first place is on and MI’s last league match on Tuesday is quite crucial.

Mumbai Indians won their previous match against Gujarat Giants by nine runs. Because of this, Gujarat Giants are no longer in the race for the number one spot. Now, only Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians can finish at the top.

What MI Needs to Do to Reach the Final

Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the points table with 10 points from eight matches and a net run rate of +0.396. Mumbai Indians also have 10 points but are placed second because of a lower net run rate of +0.298. While DC have completed all their league games, MI still have one match left to play.

MI will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final league match on Tuesday. If they win, they will top the table and qualify for the final directly. But if they lose, Delhi Capitals will stay at the top and Mumbai Indians will play the eliminator at the Brabourne Stadium on 13th March against Gujarat Giants.

Talking about Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions started the tournament with two back-to-back wins and looked set to make the playoffs again this season. However, they went on to lose five matches in a row, including four at home, which knocked them out of the playoff race. Even though they are no longer in contention, RCB will aim to finish their season on a winning note. A victory here could spoil Mumbai Indians’ chances of finishing at the top and directly qualifying for the final.

