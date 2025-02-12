IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today: 3rd ODI Fantasy Top Captaincy Options, Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

With India securing the series with an unassailable lead, England will look to avoid the clean sweep when they meet in the 3rd ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue won the series opener by four wickets and then chased down 305 in Cuttack with again four wickets to spare. The visitors have underperformed throughout the tour and the second ODI saw a similar trend. A few of their batters got the starts but couldn’t go on to score big. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3 for 35 in 10 overs.

The run-chase was all about Rohit Sharma, who returned to form amidst criticism over his place with a sublime 119 off 90. England bowlers have been subpar and will be hoping for a better outing in Ahmedabad.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Top Captaincy Options

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been in superb form, following his century in the Ranji Trophy with back-to-back fifties in this ODI series. He has a magnificent record in the fifty-over format, with 2475 runs at an average of 58.92 while striking at 101.60. Gill has tasted great success in Ahmedabad before.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett has been the best England batter on this tour. He scored 32 off 29 in the first game and followed it with 65 off 56 in the second. Duckett has 402 runs in the last seven games at 57 average and 111 strike rate.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain showed why he is amongst the best-ever batters in this format. Rohit Sharma obliterated the English bowling attack in Cuttack with 119 off just 90 balls.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Differential Picks

Harry Brook

This tour of India has been a reality check for Harry Brook. However, you can not doubt the talent he possesses. Brook looked good in the previous game in his 31-run knock. Picked by only around 10% of fantasy players, he offers good differential value.

Mohammed Shami

With only around 27% ownership for this game, Mohammed Shami could be a great differential pick. Ahmedabad can be an excellent venue for seamers and Shami has had success here in the IPL.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is not a name you expect in a differential section but his recent form has meant his ownership has dropped to 45%. His record and class speaks for itself.

ALSO READ:

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Players to Avoid

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton’s batting hasn’t been effective on this tour and his bowling isn’t as effective in this format.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul was sent to bat at number six in the first two games, which heavily impacts his fantasy potential in this line-up.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team

To know more about predicted playing XIs, pitch reports and Dream11 fantasy teams, check out our IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the third ODI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.