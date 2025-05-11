News
SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Women's ODI Tri-Series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report
fantasy-cricket

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Women’s ODI Tri-Series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Women's ODI Tri-Series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy tips for the final of the Women’s ODI Tri-Series 2025 between Sri Lanka Women and India Women on May 11, 2025.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Women’s ODI Tri-Series 2025

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IN-W) will clash in the final of the Women’s ODI Tri-Series 2025. The match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday with live streaming on FanCode.

India have looked clinical so far, winning both their games against South Africa and putting up a strong fight despite losing to Sri Lanka in the round-robin stage. Sneh Rana has been the most impactful player for India, picking up nine wickets in the tournament so far. Jemimah Rodrigues and Pratika Rawal have been solid with the bat.

Sri Lanka Women bounced back from early losses with a morale-boosting win over India. Chamari Athapaththu continues to be the leader with both bat and ball, and the rise of Dewmi Vihanga has been one of the highlights of their campaign.

ALSO READ: SL-W vs IN-W Live Streaming Details

SL-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Harshitha Madavi, Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Inoshi Fernando, Sugandika Kumari.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur.

SL-W vs IN-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium has been favourable for both batting and spin bowling. Spinners get turn and bounce while batters can score freely after getting set. The average first innings score here is around 230.

The weather in Colombo is expected to be cloudy with temperatures around 28°C. There’s a 65% chance of rain, especially in the early part of the day.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)

Athapaththu has scored important runs and chipped in with wickets. With 387 Dream11 points in the tournament, she remains Sri Lanka’s go-to match-winner.

Sneh Rana (IN-W)

The highest point-scorer of the series with 462 points, Rana has been lethal with the ball and handy with the bat. An automatic pick for any fantasy team.

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Deepti is another strong all-rounder with 445 points. She’s delivered key performances in every game and is a safe captaincy choice.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Mandhana has 269 points and brings stability at the top. She’s scored two fifties in the tournament.

Shen Rana (IN-W)

Sneh ana has been in stellar form and will be key to dismantling the Sri Lanka line-up in the final. She has 11 wickets in the series, the most by any bowler.

Dewmi Vihanga (SL-W)

A consistent wicket-taker with 376 points, Vihanga is a differential captaincy option for grand leagues.

SL-W vs IN-W Player to Avoid

Manudi Nanayakkara (SL-W)

Nanayakkara has scored only 61 points across the tournament and doesn’t get enough time at the crease and isn’t guaranteed to bowl much. Can be avoided in fantasy lineups.

Grand League Team for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Grand League Team:

Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Chamari Athapaththu (VC), Dewmi Vihanga (C), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana (VC), Kaveesha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Shree Charani

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Small League Team:

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Athapaththu, Madavi Samarawickrama, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana (C), Pratika Rawal, Dewmi Vihanga, Shree Charani, Sugandika Kumari.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today Match Final Playing XI Small League Team

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

India Women hold the upper hand with more match-winners across departments. If the top order fires and their spinners settle into a rhythm, it could be too much for Sri Lanka to handle. Expect India to come out on top in this final.

Prediction: India Women to win the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India Women
Sri Lanka Women
Women's ODI Tri-Series

