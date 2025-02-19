Top Captaincy Options For UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 6 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy picks for the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match.

The sixth match of the WPL 2025 features UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women in what would be the last match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara this season.

Both teams are coming off a defeat in their previous game. UP Warriorz went down against Gujarat Giants by six wickets after posting 143 runs on the board. Delhi Capitals, who won their opening game against Mumbai Indians, lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets. Delhi’s batting unit failed and they were bowled out for 141.

UP-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Marizanne Kapp

The South African all-rounder remains a top captaincy option despite a poor outing in the previous game. Marizanne Kapp has 268 runs in the WPL at an average of 29 while picking up 20 wickets with the ball.

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma struck a dazzling 43 off 18 in the opening game against Mumbai Indians but had a soft dismissal versus RCB Women. The Delhi Capitals opener has a superb record in the WPL, with 604 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 172.

Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma seems to have taken the number four spot, which increases her fantasy potential. She made 39 off 27 in the previous game. Sharma has 428 runs in the WPL at an average of 38 along with 19 wickets with the ball.

UP-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Kiran Navgire

Kiran Navgire is part of around 20% fantasy teams for this game. Navgire bats in the top order and has the ability to change the game in a matter of a few overs.

Jess Jonassen

Less than 50% fantasy teams have picked Jess Jonassen for this game. In the recent BBL season, the left-arm spin all-rounder had collected 17 wickets and 218 runs.

Alana King

Alana King is picked by around 29% fantasy players. She has 30 wickets from 22 T20 matches in the last year and can be handy with the bat.

UP-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav conceded 26 runs in two overs in the first game and didn’t bowl in the second.

Uma Chetry

Uma Chetry scored 24 off 27 in the opening game but might not be effective against a strong bowling attack.

UP-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our UP-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction.

