Top Captaincy Picks For AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 7 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between Australia against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Australia defeated England in their last match by five wickets, successfully chasing a big target of 352. A win in this game will take them closer to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, South Africa won their last match against Afghanistan by 106 runs. They will also be aiming for a win to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant 103 against Afghanistan in the last match.

In SA20 2025, he amassed 336 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 48.00.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head did not perform well in the first match, but he remains a strong captaincy option for this game.

As an opener, he will have the opportunity to capitalize on the favorable batting conditions.

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell is a crucial player who can contribute with both bat and ball.

In the last match, he scored 32 runs off 15 balls and also picked up a wicket.

ALSO READ:

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

Ben Dwarshuis has been selected by 54.85% of fantasy teams and can be a valuable differential pick.

He took three wickets in the match against England.

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

Lungi Ngidi has been selected by only 10.67% of fantasy teams.

He took two wickets in the match against Afghanistan.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

David Miller (SA)

David Miller might not have a big impact as he is batting lower in the order.

He managed to score only 14 runs in the last match.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.