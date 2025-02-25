News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks For AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 25, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 7 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

The seventh match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between Australia against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Australia defeated England in their last match by five wickets, successfully chasing a big target of 352. A win in this game will take them closer to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, South Africa won their last match against Afghanistan by 106 runs. They will also be aiming for a win to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

  • Ryan Rickelton scored a brilliant 103 against Afghanistan in the last match.
  • In SA20 2025, he amassed 336 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 48.00.

Travis Head (AUS)

  • Travis Head did not perform well in the first match, but he remains a strong captaincy option for this game.
  • As an opener, he will have the opportunity to capitalize on the favorable batting conditions.

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

  • Glenn Maxwell is a crucial player who can contribute with both bat and ball.
  • In the last match, he scored 32 runs off 15 balls and also picked up a wicket.

ALSO READ:

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

  • Ben Dwarshuis has been selected by 54.85% of fantasy teams and can be a valuable differential pick.
  • He took three wickets in the match against England.

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

  • Lungi Ngidi has been selected by only 10.67% of fantasy teams.
  • He took two wickets in the match against Afghanistan.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

David Miller (SA)

  • David Miller might not have a big impact as he is batting lower in the order.
  • He managed to score only 14 runs in the last match.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction
Australia Cricket
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
South Africa cricket
Top Captaincy Picks For AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

Top Captaincy Picks For DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

10:26 am
Sagar Paul

DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women.
9:50 pm
Sandip Pawar
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa seem to have a slightly better bowling attack, which might help them prevail.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 7 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

7:03 pm
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks For BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 9 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

2:11 pm
Sagar Paul

BLR-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 9 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 9 of the WPL 2025 between RCB Women and UP Warriorz Women.
6:15 pm
Sandip Pawar
Top Captaincy Picks For BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks For BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 6 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

11:07 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy